In the region: Curtis among ACC honorees for activism

The late William Fleming High School and Radford University graduate Charlene Curtis was among those honored Thursday by the ACC with the league's second annual ACC UNITE Awards for making an impact in racial and social justice.

Each ACC school chose two people to receive the award. Curtis, who died of cancer in August at the age of 67, was chosen by Wake Forest.

Curtis became the first Black athlete at Radford University when she tried out for the college’s women’s basketball team in 1972. She became the first Black head coach in Radford University history in 1984. She was the first Black head women’s basketball coach in Temple history. When she took the reins at Wake Forest in 1997, she became the first Black head women’s basketball coach in ACC history.

The Virginia Tech recipients were director of student-athlete support and community engagement Andre Davis and senior associate athletic director for inclusive excellence and alumni engagement Reyna Gilbert-Lowry.

Davis co-founded the 2LiveBeyond Foundation, which focuses on the care of disadvantage children. The ex-Tech receiver has also worked with Africa New Life Ministries.

Gilbert-Lowry is the chairperson of the athletic department's diversity and inclusion council.

The UVa recipients were receivers coach Marques Hagans and rower Hailey Barnett.

Hagans was one of the founders of Groundskeepers, which encourages athletes to learn about racial inequities. The former UVa standout also works with the Prolyfyck Run Crew, which created a space for people of color to feel safe running.

Bennett worked on a project to provide anti-racist education resources to athletes and to develop memorials to UVa’s enslaved laborers.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU 3, Salem 0

Courtney Pinkston had 16 kills to lead the Knights (19-7, 12-1 USA South) past the Spirits (15-7, 8-4) on Thursday in Buena Vista.

Roanoke 3, Hollins 0

Peyton Kirchner had 12 kills to lead the visiting Maroons (10-11, 5-6 ODAC) past Hollins (5-18, 0-10) on Wednesday night.

MEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 5, Averett 1

Harrison Kraus scored three first-half goals to lead the host Maroons (7-5-2, 5-3-1 ODAC) past the Cougars (4-8-3, 2-4-2) on Wednesday night.

Till Pfleging scored twice for Roanoke.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 20 W&L 2, Bridgewater 1

Lindsay White scored the tiebreaking goal in the 87th minute to give the Generals (11-0-4, 6-0-1 ODAC) a win over the Eagles (10-4, 6-1) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Ferrum 13, Hollins 1

Jamie Adams scored three goals to lead the host Panthers (4-8-2, 1-5-1 ODAC) past Hollins (0-9, 0-7) on Wednesday night.

Allison Setlak had two goals for Ferrum.