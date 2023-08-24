Northside High School and Roanoke College graduate Kasey Draper has been named the Region VI men’s student-athlete of the year by the Division III Commissioners Association.

Washington and Lee graduate Tess Muneses earned the honor on the women’s side.

They won the awards based on their academic and athletic success, service and leadership. Each nominee also had to submit a personal statement. The 10 men’s and 10 women’s regional winners are now eligible for the association’s national student-athlete of the year awards.

Draper, who was one of Roanoke College’s valedictorians, concluded his Maroons basketball career last season. He graduated with a 4.0 GPA. Draper received the college’s Paul W. Rice Award for his contributions to campus life. The three-time All-ODAC first-team pick has transferred to Assumption for his extra year of eligibility.

Muneses concluded her field hockey career last fall. The two-time first-team All-American graduated with a 3.9 GPA. She won the William McHenry Women’s Scholar-Athlete Award, which is the top academic honor for W&L athletes.

MEN’S SOCCER

UCLA 4, Va. Tech 1

Jack Sarkos scored twice to lead the Bruins to a season-opening win Thursday in James Madison’s Marriott Invitational in Harrisonburg.

Ethan Ballek of Tech (0-1) scored in the 63rd minute to cut the lead to 4-1.

UCLA, which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last fall, was first in the “also receiving votes” category of the national preseason coaches Top 25 poll this month.

Robert Morris 5, VMI 0

Victor Koah, Alex Lorigny, Gabe Norris, Anass Hadran and Kyler Miller scored to give Robert Morris a season-opening win Thursday in Moon Township, Penn.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

VMI 1, Delaware St. 0

Sedona Dancu scored with 2:24 left to give the Keydets (1-2) a win over the Hornets (0-3) on Thursday in Dover, Del.

Campbell 2, Radford 1

Amber Liston scored with 32 seconds left to give the Camels (1-1-1) a win over the Highlanders (1-2) on Wednesday night in Buies Creek, N.C.

Alexeis Kirnos of Radford scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute to tie the game at 1.

0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false