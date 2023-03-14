Northside graduate Kasey Draper of Roanoke College was named Tuesday to the NCAA Division III Academic All-America first team for men's basketball by the nation's college sports information directors.

Draper, a business administration major, has a 4.0 GPA. He averaged 17.3 points and 6.6 rebounds as a senior this season.

He made the Academic All-America second team last season.

On the Division I side, Virginia graduate student Ben Vander Plas not only make the first team but also was named the Division I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year. He also earned that member of the year honor last year at Ohio University.

Vander Plas had a 3.99 undergraduate GPA and has a 4.0 GPA as a graduate student.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Area players honored

UVa's Kihei Clark and Radford's DaQuan Smith have earned all-district second-team honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Clark made the second team for District 2, which featured ACC schools. Clark made the second team for District 3, which featured players from the Big South, Atlantic Sun and some other conferences.

On the Division III side, the coaches named Northside graduate Kasey Draper of Roanoke College to the Division III all-district second team for District 6, which featured players from Virginia and three other states.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association also gave out all-district honors Tuesday. UVa's Reece Beekman made the 10-man team for District III, which featured players from the commonwealth and three other states.

BASEBALL

No. 14 UVa 20, George Washington 5

Ethan O'Donnell had four hits, including a solo homer, and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (15-1) past the Colonials (4-13) on Tuesday in Charlottesville.

SVU 8, Averett 4

Jackson Massey had three hits and one RBI to lead the Knights (7-5) past the Cougars (3-10-1) on Tuesday in Danville.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa's James shares medalist honors

UVa freshman Ben James tied for first place at the General Hackler Championship, which concluded Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

James tied East Tennessee State's Mats Ege with a 13-under 203. He became the first Cavalier to win or share medalist honors three times in the same season since Ben Kohles in the 2009-10 school year.

No. 16 UVa took second in the 14-team field with a 4-over 292.