In the region: Duke blanks UVa in field hockey

DURHAM, N.C. – Darcy Bourne and Eva Nunnink scored in the first half Saturday to give the Duke field hockey team a 2-0 win over Virginia.

Piper Hampsch had two saves for the Blue Devils (2-6, 1-4 ACC).

It was the fifth straight loss for Virginia (3-6, 2-3), which will next play in the ACC tournament.

MEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 2, Louisville 1, OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jacob Labovitz scored, with an assist from Chris Little, in the 93rd minute to give the Hokies (1-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) an overtime victory over the Cardinals (1-5-1, 1-3-1) on Friday night.

It was Labovitz's second goal of the match, with his first coming in the 57th minute on a pass from Kristo Strickler.

Louisville tied the game in the 72nd minute.

Tech outshot Louisville 26-5. Jake Gelnovatch had 10 saves – the most by a Louisville goalie in 14 years.

Virginia 1, Syracuse 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- The Cavaliers (2-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) earned their first shutout of the season, beating the Orange (0-3-2, 0-3-2) on Friday night.