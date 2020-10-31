In the region: Duke blanks UVa in field hockey

DURHAM, N.C. – Darcy Bourne and Eva Nunnink scored in the first half Saturday to give the Duke field hockey team a 2-0 win over Virginia.
Piper Hampsch had two saves for the Blue Devils (2-6, 1-4 ACC).
It was the fifth straight loss for Virginia (3-6, 2-3), which will next play in the ACC tournament.
MEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 2, Louisville 1, OT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jacob Labovitz scored, with an assist from Chris Little, in the 93rd minute to give the Hokies (1-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) an overtime victory over the Cardinals (1-5-1, 1-3-1) on Friday night.
It was Labovitz's second goal of the match, with his first coming in the 57th minute on a pass from Kristo Strickler.
Louisville tied the game in the 72nd minute.
Tech outshot Louisville 26-5. Jake Gelnovatch had 10 saves – the most by a Louisville goalie in 14 years.
Virginia 1, Syracuse 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE -- The Cavaliers (2-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) earned their first shutout of the season, beating the Orange (0-3-2, 0-3-2) on Friday night.
Virginia's goal came on a penalty kick by Andreas Ueland in the 71st minute. The penalty kick was awarded for a hand ball in the box.
UVa’s George Gelnovatch became only the third coach in ACC history with 90 ACC wins.
VOLLEYBALL
Duke 3, Virginia 0
DURHAM, N.C. – The Cavaliers (1-6, 0-6 ACC) had more kills than the Blue Devils (6-2, 6-2) but lost 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 on Friday night.
Grace Turner paced Virginia with 11 kills.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!