In the region: Duke blanks UVa in field hockey
In the region: Duke blanks UVa in field hockey

DURHAM, N.C. – Darcy Bourne and Eva Nunnink scored in the first half Saturday to give the Duke field hockey team a 2-0 win over Virginia.

Piper Hampsch had two saves for the Blue Devils (2-6, 1-4 ACC).

It was the fifth straight loss for Virginia (3-6, 2-3), which will next play in the ACC tournament.

MEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 2, Louisville 1, OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  Jacob Labovitz scored, with an assist from Chris Little, in the 93rd minute to give the Hokies (1-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) an overtime victory over the Cardinals (1-5-1, 1-3-1) on Friday night.

It was Labovitz's second goal of the match, with his first coming in the 57th minute on a pass from Kristo Strickler.

Louisville tied the game in the 72nd minute.

Tech outshot Louisville 26-5. Jake Gelnovatch had 10 saves – the most by a Louisville goalie in 14 years.

Virginia 1, Syracuse 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- The Cavaliers (2-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) earned their first shutout of the season, beating the Orange (0-3-2, 0-3-2) on Friday night.

Virginia's goal came on a penalty kick by Andreas Ueland in the 71st minute. The penalty kick was awarded for a hand ball in the box.

UVa’s George Gelnovatch became only the third coach in ACC history with 90 ACC wins.

VOLLEYBALL

Duke 3, Virginia 0

DURHAM, N.C. – The Cavaliers (1-6, 0-6 ACC) had more kills than the Blue Devils (6-2, 6-2) but lost 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 on Friday night.

Grace Turner paced Virginia with 11 kills.

