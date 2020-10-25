In the region: Duke downs Virginia Tech in volleyball

DURHAM, N.C. -- Ade Owokoniran put down 18 kills, Payton Schwantz chipped in 13 and Lily Cooper added 10 as the Duke volleyball team defeated visiting Virginia Tech by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17 on Sunday evening.
Alex Springate dished out 30 assists and Sydney Yap handed out 21 for the Blue Devils (5-2, 5-2 ACC).
The Hokies (5-2, 4-2) were paced by Ashley Homan with 13 kills, Marisa Cerchio with 12, Kaity Smith with 11 kills and Talyn Jackson with 23 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
N.C. State def. Virginia 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21
CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Jade Parchment put down a game-high 23 kills and Melissa Evans added 16 as the Wolfpack downed the Cavaliers in four sets in ACC play at Memorial Gym on Saturday evening.
Lydia Adams also reached double-figures in kills with 11 for N.C. State (1-4, 1-4).
Virginia (1-4, 0-4) was paced by Jayna Francis with 13 kills and Milla Ciprian with 11 in the losing effort.
MEN'S SOCCER
Syracuse 1, Virginia Tech 1
BLACKSBURG -- The Hokies' Nick Blalock scored his first-ever collegiate goal that canceled out a 14th-minute goal from the Orange's Sondre Norheim as the match ended in a double-overtime draw at Thompson Field on Saturday evening.
Virginia Tech (0-1-2, 0-1-2) enjoyed a 24-7 edge in shots over Syracuse (0-2-2, 0-2-2), with nine finding the target while only four were on target for the Orange. Landon Ameres celebrated his first match for Tech by picking up an assist on Blalock's goal in the 28th minute.
