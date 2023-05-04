The latest transfer joining Deion Sanders' football team at the University of Colorado is a former Timesland standout.

Former Pulaski County High School and Marshall receiver E.J. Horton tweeted his commitment to Colorado on Thursday.

Horton, who began his high school career at George Wythe, had 47 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns as a Pulaski County senior in 2018. He also returned two kicks for touchdowns that season and made the All-Timesland first team as a kick returner.

After a postgraduate season at Palmetto Prep in South Carolina, he joined the Thundering Herd. He had 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown in 12 games as a third-year sophomore for Marshall last fall. He also had a TD catch as a redshirt freshman in 2021.

Horton has two years of eligibility remaining.

— Mark Berman

MEN'S LACROSSE

W&L 16, Hampden-Sydney 4

Hudson Pokorny scored four goals to lead the ninth-ranked and third-seeded Generals (15-4) past the 19th-ranked and second-seeded Tigers (13-5) in an ODAC semifinal Thursday at Hampden-Sydney.

Pokorny now has 94 points, breaking the Washington and Lee single-season record of 91 that was set by A.J. Witherell in 2018.

RIDING

W&L's O'Brien takes 4th

Clare O'Brien of W&L finished fourth in the Intermediate Equitation Over Fences category at the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship on Thursday in Lexington, Ky.

SOFTBALL

Pfeiffer 5, SVU 2

The top-seeded Falcons (28-11) beat the eighth-seeded Knights (20-19) on the first day of the USA South tournament Thursday at Misenheimer, N.C.

Southern Virginia will face Meredith in the double-elimination tournament Friday.

Also Thursday, SVU's Katie Claytor (.309), Dykell Jones (.330), Adisen Webster (.374) and Krystal Kemp (.345) made the All-USA South first team.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UVa adds transfer

UVa announced Thursday the addition of 5-foot-10 guard Jillian Brown, who will be transferring from Northwestern.

Brown averaged 6.6 points and 21.5 minutes as a sophomore in the 2022-23 season, when she played in 30 games and started nine.

She averaged 8.0 points and 29.6 minutes as a freshman, when she started 25 games.

BASEBALL

No. 21 UVa 9, JMU 8

Ethan O'Donnell had four hits and one RBI to lead the Cavaliers (37-11) past the Dukes (24-20) on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

JMU scored twice in the ninth to cut the lead to 9-8. With two runners on base, reliever Jay Woolfolk retired Trevon Dabney on a fly to left field and retired Kyle Novak on a fly to center field to end the game.

SVU's Martinez honored

SVU's Ty Martinez (.378) has been named the USA South rookie of the year. He also made the All-USA South second team.

TENNIS

Generals get NCAA bids

W&L's Evan Erb (18-5) has received a bid to the NCAA Division III men's singles championships, while W&L's Lauren Long (16-3) has received a bid to the Division III women's singles championships.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Highlanders recognized

Radford's Margaret Gleason (45 goals) and Olivia Hunter (201 saves) have been named to the All-Big South second team.

Ashlyn Grogan (3.94 GPA) made the all-academic team.