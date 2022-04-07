In the region: Ex-VMI pitcher Winder makes Twins' roster

The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday that former VMI pitcher Josh Winder has made their season-opening, 28-man roster.

This is the first time an ex-Keydet has made the majors since 2019, when Cory Spangenberg (who spent only one year at VMI before transferring) and Reed Garrett were in the big leagues.

Winder, 25, becomes the fourth ex-Keydet to make the majors. The first was Ryan Glynn, who pitched for three big-league teams from 1999 to 2005.

Winder was chosen by the Twins in the seventh round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, becoming the highest pick out of VMI in 23 years.

He pitched last season for Minnesota's Class AA and Class AAA teams, making 14 starts and going a combined 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 innings. He also pitched in last year's Futures Game, the annual showcase for major-league prospects.

Winder will be used out of the bullpen by the Twins, who will open their season Friday against Seattle.

BASEBALL

Melanie Newman to make Apple TV+ debut

The Apple TV+ streaming service announced Thursday that Melanie Newman, who was the radio voice of the Salem Red Sox in 2019, will be part of its first Major League Baseball telecast Friday.

Apple TV+ will be airing two games each Friday night this season. On Friday, the streaming service will broadcast the New York Mets-Washington game at 7 p.m., as well as the Houston-Los Angeles Angels game at 9:30 p.m. (on a separate stream).

Newman, who has been a Baltimore Orioles announcer since 2020, will do the play-by-play for the Mets-Nationals game. Former major league outfielder Chris Young will be the analyst.

The first 12 weeks of the Apple TV+ "Friday Night Baseball" telecasts will be available to watch on the service for free to anyone with internet access, even if they are not an Apple TV+ subscriber. But eventually, this season's telecasts will only be available to the service's subscribers.

Newman is still a part of the Orioles' crew on MASN and the radio.

Last year, Newman also moonlighted by doing Major League Baseball play-by-play for ESPN, YouTube and the MLB Network.

No. 3 UVa 7, Liberty 2

Jake Gelof had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (26-3) past the Flames (17-10) on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

JMU 12, VMI 2

HARRISONBURG — Chase DeLauter had three hits, including two homers, and six RBIs to lead the Dukes (17-11) past the Keydets (9-21) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Will Knight had two hits and one RBI for VMI.

W&L 10, Bridgewater 5

Brian Wickman belted a two-run homer to help the Generals (12-13, 7-8 ODAC) beat the Eagles (17-10, 4-5) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Wickman's homer gave W&L a 6-5 lead in the fifth. W&L scored the final six runs of the game.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 19, Bridgewater 14

Wyatt Whitlow scored six goals to lead the host Maroons (8-4, 4-1 ODAC) past the Eagles (7-5, 2-3) on Wednesday night.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 16 UVa 23, VCU 5

Kiki Shaw scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (7-7) past the Rams (6-6) on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

Ferrum 14, Randolph 3

Willow Cooper scored four goals to lead the Panthers (5-6, 2-2 ODAC) past the WildCats (2-4, 0-2) on Wednesday night in Lynchburg.roano