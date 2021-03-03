In the region: Farwell's eight goals lift Ferrum to men's lacrosse win

FERRUM — Derek Farwell scored his eighth goal of the game 1:55 into the first overtime period to give Ferrum an 11-10 overtime win over Methodist in nonconference men's lacrosse Wednesday.
Farwell's eight goals tied the school single-game record. He also broke a school record with 18 shots.
Methodist (1-2) took a 10-9 lead with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter, but Farwell's seventh goal tied the score with 6:44 left in regulation.
Patrick Martinek had 15 saves for the Panthers (2-2).
MEN'S LACROSSE
No. 8 UVa 12, No. 19 High Point 11
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Alex Rode made 17 saves, including six in the fourth quarter, to help the Cavaliers (4-1) fend off the Panthers (1-3).
UVa led the entire second half.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
SVU 17, Averett 4
DANVILLE — Alissa Johnson scored six goals to lead the Knights (3-0) to a win over the Cougars (2-3).
TRACK AND FIELD
Midgett honored
VMI's Keyandre Midgett was named the Southern Conference men's indoor track and field freshman of the year on Wednesday.