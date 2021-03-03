In the region: Farwell's eight goals lift Ferrum to men's lacrosse win

FERRUM — Derek Farwell scored his eighth goal of the game 1:55 into the first overtime period to give Ferrum an 11-10 overtime win over Methodist in nonconference men's lacrosse Wednesday.

Farwell's eight goals tied the school single-game record. He also broke a school record with 18 shots.

Methodist (1-2) took a 10-9 lead with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter, but Farwell's seventh goal tied the score with 6:44 left in regulation.

Patrick Martinek had 15 saves for the Panthers (2-2).

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 8 UVa 12, No. 19 High Point 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Alex Rode made 17 saves, including six in the fourth quarter, to help the Cavaliers (4-1) fend off the Panthers (1-3).

UVa led the entire second half.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 17, Averett 4

DANVILLE — Alissa Johnson scored six goals to lead the Knights (3-0) to a win over the Cougars (2-3).

TRACK AND FIELD

Midgett honored