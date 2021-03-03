 Skip to main content
In the region: Farwell's eight goals lift Ferrum to men's lacrosse win
Ferrum logo
Courtesy Ferrum

FERRUM — Derek Farwell scored his eighth goal of the game 1:55 into the first overtime period to give Ferrum an 11-10 overtime win over Methodist in nonconference men's lacrosse Wednesday.

Farwell's eight goals tied the school single-game record. He also broke a school record with 18 shots. 

Methodist (1-2) took a 10-9 lead with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter, but Farwell's seventh goal tied the score with 6:44 left in regulation.

Patrick Martinek had 15 saves for the Panthers (2-2).

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 8 UVa 12, No. 19 High Point 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Alex Rode made 17 saves, including six in the fourth quarter, to help the Cavaliers (4-1) fend off the Panthers (1-3).

UVa led the entire second half.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 17, Averett 4

DANVILLE — Alissa Johnson scored six goals to lead the Knights (3-0) to a win over the Cougars (2-3).

TRACK AND FIELD

Midgett honored

VMI's Keyandre Midgett was named the Southern Conference men's indoor track and field freshman of the year on Wednesday.

Midgett won the triple jump at last weekend's SoCon championships (47-8). He also took seventh in the 60-meter hurdles.

