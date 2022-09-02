In the region: Ferrum loses football opener

WISE — Jae Gillespie ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries to lead NCAA Division II member UVa-Wise to a 41-9 win over Division III member Ferrum on Thursday night.

Gillespie scored all of his touchdowns in the first quarter, enabling UVa-Wise (1-0) to build a 21-0 lead.

Lendon Redwine completed 22 of 36 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown with one interception for UVa-Wise. His team led 31-0 at halftime.

The Cavaliers broke a UVa-Wise record by holding Ferrum (0-1) to minus-18 rushing yards. The Cavaliers made 16 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Junior-college transfer Brayden Hawkins completed 15 of 34 passes for 181 yards and one TD in his Ferrum debut. He threw a 9-yard TD pass to Daniel Lamb.

FOOTBALL

Wilmington 52, SVU 27

Adam Dixon threw a school-record seven TD passes to lead the Fighting Quakers (1-0) past the the Knights (0-1) on Thursday in Buena Vista.

Colten Shumway completed 21 of 37 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns with one interception for SVU. Jacob Wood ran for 99 yards on 22 carries. Jake Schenk had six catches for 80 yards and one TD.

Wilmington led 35-13 at halftime. Shumway threw two TD passes to cut the lead to 35-27 with 10:25 left in the third quarter. But SVU never scored again.

MEN'S SOCCER

UVa 3, JMU 0

Leo Afonso, Albin Gashi and Phil Horton scored to give the Cavaliers (2-1) a win over the Dukes (1-2) on Thursday in Charlottesville.

No. 5 Messiah 4, No. 3 W&L 1

Matt McDonald scored two goals to lead Messiah (1-0) past W&L (0-1) on Thursday in Lexington.

Matteo Adler of W&L scored in the 74th minute to cut the lead to 4-1.

W&L beat Messiah in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals last year.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 1, Mount St. Mary's 1

Amy Swain scored for the Highlanders (2-1-2) in a tie with the Mountaineers (0-1-3) on Thursday in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Swain scored in the 64th minute, but Maevyn Jones of Mount St. Mary's tied the game in the 76th minute.

Roanoke 2, Greensboro 0

Tessa McMillan and MC Petrucelli scored in the second half to give the visiting Maroons (1-0) a win over the Pride (0-1) on Thursday.