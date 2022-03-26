In the region: Ferrum softball sweeps No. 3 Virginia Wesleyan

FERRUM — The Ferrum softball team swept a doubleheader from third-ranked and reigning NCAA Division III champ Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday, winning the first game 5-3 and the second game 5-4.

Bayley Cunningham had two hits and one RBI for Ferrum in Game 1.

Ferrum (12-6, 2-0 ODAC) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to grab the 5-4 lead in Game 2. Cunningham had an RBI double to cut the lead to 4-3. Arielle Eure hit a two-RBI single to give Ferrum the lead.

The Marlins fell to 17-6, 2-2.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Hokie, Cav finish 4th at NCAAs

Virginia Tech's Carles Coll Marti finished fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke with a school-record time of 1 minute, 49.69 seconds Saturday on the final night of the NCAA championships in Atlanta.

Tech's AJ Pouch was 11th in that event.

Virginia's Matt Brownstead finished fourth in the 100 freestyle with a school-record time of 41.22 seconds, with teammate Matt King seventh (41.34). Tech's Youssef Ramadan was 11th with a school-record time of 41.72.

UVa's Justin Grender was eighth in the 200 backstroke (1:40.72), while UVa's Jack Aikins was ninth and Tech's Sam Tornqvist 13th.

Tech's Antani Ivanov was ninth in the 200 butterfly.

On Friday night, the UVa quartet of Aikins, Noah Nichols, Josh Fong and King took 14th in the 400 medley relay with a school-record time of 3:04.39.

SOFTBALL

UVa 5, Boston College 2

Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) had an RBI single to help the Cavaliers (20-12, 7-1 ACC) beat the Eagles (14-13, 2-6) on Saturday in Brighton, Massachusetts.

UVa has won seven of its first eight ACC games for the first time since 2010.

No. 13 Roanoke splits doubleheader

The Maroons (15-7, 1-3) split a home doubleheader with No. 11 Randolph-Macon (15-2, 1-1) on Saturday, winning the first game 3-2 and losing the second game 6-5 in eight innings.

Makayla Austin had two hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in Game 1.

BASEBALL

No. 10 UVa 8, Wake Forest 0

Alex Tappen belted a two-run homer and a three-run homer to lead the Cavaliers (22-1, 7-1 ACC) past the Demon Deacons (17-6, 3-5) on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

On Friday night, UVa beat Wake 8-2. Griff O'Ferrall had four hits and one RBI.

Roanoke sweeps doubleheader

Roanoke (12-9, 3-4 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from visiting Washington and Lee (9-12, 4-7) on Saturday, winning the first game 23-11 and the second game 6-3.

PK Cocolis had four hits, including two solo homers, for Roanoke in Game 1. Hunter Andrews and Jacob Bonzon each had three hits and one RBI for the Maroons in Game 2.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 2 UVa 12, No. 12 Notre Dame 8

Connor Shellenberger scored three goals Saturday to lead the Cavaliers (7-1, 3-0 ACC) past the Fighting Irish (2-4, 0-1) in Charlottesville.

W&L 11, Roanoke 8

Tommy MacCowatt scored four goals Saturday to lead the Generals (5-5, 3-0 ODAC) past the Maroons (5-4, 2-1) in Lexington.

SVU 23, Piedmont 10

Tennison Schmidt scored five goals Saturday to lead the Knights (6-2, 3-0 USA South) past Piedmont (3-7, 1-1) in Demorest, Georgia.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 1 UNC 20, No. 25 Va. Tech 8

Caitlyn Wurzburger and Ally Mastroianni scored four goals apiece Saturday to lead the Tar Heels (11-0, 4-0 ACC) past the Hokies (8-5, 2-3) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

No. 6 UVa 12, Louisville 11

Ashlyn McGovern and Rachel Clark each scored three goals Saturday to lead the Cavaliers (6-6, 2-3 ACC) past the Cardinals (5-6, 1-4) in Louisville, Kentucky.

No. 5 W&L 12, No. 11 York 7

Hanna Bishop scored four goals Saturday to lead the Generals (7-2) past the Spartans (4-4) in York, Pennsylvania.

Roanoke 15, Christopher Newport 11

Lilly Blair (Salem) scored five goals Saturday to lead the Maroons (5-2) past the Captains (4-5) in Newport News.

Ferrum 20, Greensboro 1

Erin Reynolds and Victoria Tyler each scored three goals Saturday to lead the Panthers (4-5) past the Pride (0-5) in Ferrum.

SVU 20, N.C. Wesleyan 1

Alissa Johnson scored six goals Saturday to lead the Knights (5-4, 4-0 USA South) past the Battling Bishops (4-7, 3-1) in Buena Vista.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

No. 6 SVU 3, Kean 0

Nahuel Recabarren had 15 kills Saturday to lead the Knights (16-3, 7-1 Continental Volleyball Conference) to a 32-30, 25-17, 25-21 win over Kean (15-10, 3-5) in Union, New Jersey.