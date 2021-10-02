In the region: Ferrum wins men's soccer game in OT

FERRUM — Erick Nolasco scored in the 96th minute to give the Ferrum men's soccer team a 1-0 overtime win over Bridgewater on Saturday.

The Panthers (2-6, 1-0 ODAC), who won their second straight game, were playing for the first time since the Sept. 19 death of goalkeeper Cole Lipinski.

William Winters had seven saves for Ferrum, while Tyler Deutsch had three saves for the Eagles (4-5, 0-2).

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 1 W&L 3, Lynchburg 1

LYNCHBURG — Weyimi Agbeyegbe, Tyler Smith and John Peterson scored to give the Generals (8-0-1, 2-0 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (5-4-1, 1-1) on Saturday.

W&L goalkeeper Michael Nyc left the game in the 10th minute after a foul in the box by Lyn Shalita of the Hornets. Rye McMillen played the rest of the game for W&L, recording four saves.

No. 11 Va Tech 0, Boston College 0, 2 OT

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Ben Martino had two saves for the Hokies (6-1-3, 2-1-1 ACC) in a draw with the Eagles (3-4-2, 0-2-2) on Friday night.

Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 0