In the region: Ferrum wins men's soccer game in OT

FERRUM — Erick Nolasco scored in the 96th minute to give the Ferrum men's soccer team a 1-0 overtime win over Bridgewater on Saturday.
The Panthers (2-6, 1-0 ODAC), who won their second straight game, were playing for the first time since the Sept. 19 death of goalkeeper Cole Lipinski.
William Winters had seven saves for Ferrum, while Tyler Deutsch had three saves for the Eagles (4-5, 0-2).
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 1 W&L 3, Lynchburg 1
LYNCHBURG — Weyimi Agbeyegbe, Tyler Smith and John Peterson scored to give the Generals (8-0-1, 2-0 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (5-4-1, 1-1) on Saturday.
W&L goalkeeper Michael Nyc left the game in the 10th minute after a foul in the box by Lyn Shalita of the Hornets. Rye McMillen played the rest of the game for W&L, recording four saves.
No. 11 Va Tech 0, Boston College 0, 2 OT
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Ben Martino had two saves for the Hokies (6-1-3, 2-1-1 ACC) in a draw with the Eagles (3-4-2, 0-2-2) on Friday night.
Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 0
Michael Chang and Till Schumacher each scored twice to lead the host Maroons (6-2-2, 1-0-1 ODAC) past the Royals (0-10, 0-2) on Friday night.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 3, St. Mary's (Md.) 1
Katherine Martin scored twice to lead the host Maroons (4-4) to a win over St. Mary's (4-5) on Saturday.
No. 16 W&L 11, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Maddy Duggleby and Kate Ruffin each scored twice to lead the Generals (7-0, 1-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (3-7, 0-1) on Friday night.
It was W&L's most lopsided win in five years.
CROSS COUNTRY
Highlanders break marks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UVa graduate transfer and Salem High School graduate Hannah Moran of Radford University broke the RU women's record in the 5K with an eighth-place time of 16:48.7 at the Live in Lou Classic on Saturday.
Nate Jennings broke the Radford men's 15-year-old 8K record with a 79th-place time of 23:43.6.
Generals triumph
BRIDGEWATER — The W&L women's team finished first out of seven teams in the ODAC preview on Saturday.
W&L's Elise Molinaro finished first out of 87 runners with a time of 24:12.50 on the 6K course.