In the region: Ferrum's Harrison 5th at NCAA Division III meet

The Tech foursome of Patrick Forrest, Cameron Rose, Tyreke Sapp and Jacory Patterson finished ninth in the men's 4x400 relay (3:07.15).

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Delp falls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Top seed and reigning NCAA Division III singles champ Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico of Emory beat Cave Spring graduate Reagan Delp of Christopher Newport 6-4, 6-1 in the Division III singles quarterfinals.

Delp had already clinched All-America honors, becoming the first CNU women's tennis player to ever do so.

MEN'S TENNIS

Knights lose

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Top seed Ethan Hillis of Washington (Missouri) beat Southern Virginia's Marcos Dias 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 in an NCAA Division III singles quarterfinal Saturday.

Dias had already clinched All-America honors, becoming the first SVU men's singles player to ever do so.

Nick Aney and Alex Budde of Gustavus Adolphus beat Dias and Daniel Blonquist 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles quarterfinals Saturday.

Dias and Blonqiust had already clinched All-America honors, becoming the first SVU doubles team to do so.