In the region: Ferrum's Harrison 5th at NCAA Division III meet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ferrum's Dazon Harrison finished fifth in the final of the men's 400 meters at the NCAA Division III national outdoor track and field championships Saturday with a time of 47.56 seconds.
He became the first Panther to ever earn All-America honors in track and field.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cavs, Hokies advance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Athletes from Virginia and Virginia Tech earned berths at the NCAA Division I national championships with their performances Saturday on the final day of the NCAA East Meet.
The top 12 finishers in each event earned berths at the national meet.
UVa's Michaela Meyer won the women's 800 meters with a school-record and facility-record time of 2:00.40. Tech's Lindsey Butler was 10th (2:02.27).
UVa's Andrenette Knight won the women's 400-meter hurdles (56.07 seconds).
Tech's Lauren Berman was sixth in the 1,500 meters (4:13.87).
Tech's Essence Henderson finished seventh in the women's discus with a school-record throw of 182 feet, 7 inches.
Tech's Eszter Bajnok was seventh in the triple jump (43-5 1/4).
The UVa foursome of Anna Jefferson, Jada Seaman, Kayla Bonnick and Halle Hazzard took seventh in the 4x100 relay with a school-record time of 43.75 seconds.
The Tech foursome of Patrick Forrest, Cameron Rose, Tyreke Sapp and Jacory Patterson finished ninth in the men's 4x400 relay (3:07.15).
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Delp falls
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Top seed and reigning NCAA Division III singles champ Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico of Emory beat Cave Spring graduate Reagan Delp of Christopher Newport 6-4, 6-1 in the Division III singles quarterfinals.
Delp had already clinched All-America honors, becoming the first CNU women's tennis player to ever do so.
MEN'S TENNIS
Knights lose
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Top seed Ethan Hillis of Washington (Missouri) beat Southern Virginia's Marcos Dias 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 in an NCAA Division III singles quarterfinal Saturday.
Dias had already clinched All-America honors, becoming the first SVU men's singles player to ever do so.
Nick Aney and Alex Budde of Gustavus Adolphus beat Dias and Daniel Blonquist 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles quarterfinals Saturday.
Dias and Blonqiust had already clinched All-America honors, becoming the first SVU doubles team to do so.
Dias had advanced to the singles quarterfinals by winning twice Friday. He beat Wesleyan's Noah Lillenthal 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. He beat eighth-seeded Cameron Krimbill of Trinity (Texas) 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the round of 16.
Also in singles action Friday, fourth-seeded Leo Vithoontien of Carleton beat SVU's Kukutla Motlojoa 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 in the first round.
Dias and Blonquist beat McMurray's Carlos Martinez and Chase Daniell 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round of doubles Friday.
SOFTBALL
Va. Wesleyan 12, Birmingham-Southern 1
Pinch runner Brooke Anderson (Blacksburg) stole a base and scored a run to help the Marlins (43-5-1) pick up a five-inning win Saturday at the NCAA Division III national championships at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.
The Marlins will meet DePauw at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
JMU 2, Missouri 1
COLUMBIA, Missouri — Odicci Alexander pitched a one-hitter to lead the Dukes (38-1) in Game 1 of an NCAA super regional series Friday night.