In the region: Field goal lifts Lord Botetourt over Franklin County

DALEVILLE — Dean Webb kicked a 40-yard field goal with five seconds left to give the Lord Botetourt High School football team a 24-21 win over Franklin County on Saturday night.

Jakari Nicely ran for 148 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries and completed 11 of 17 passes for 138 yards and one TD for Lord Botetourt (8-1). Tristan Overbay ran for 68 yards and one TD on 14 carries. Cade Lang had three catches for 59 yards and one TD.

Nicely scored on a 12-yard run and ran for the two-point conversion to extend Lord Botetourt's lead to 21-7 in the fourth quarter.

But Eli Foutz of the Eagles (5-4) threw an 8-yard TD pass to Nasir Holland to cut the lead to 21-13. The two teamed up again for a 47-yard TD pass and Foutz found Haven Mullins for a two-point conversion pass to tie the game at 21 with five minutes left.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SoCon honors Glenvar grad

Glenvar graduate Carly Wilkes of Furman was named the Southern Conference women's cross country freshman of the year after finishing eighth in the SoCon championships Sunday in Johns Island, S.C.

Wilkes had a time of 17:26.4 on the 5K course.

Furman swept the men's and women's team titles for the 10th straight year, with VMI ninth out of 10 teams in both the men's and women's team standings.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Abingdon 3, Magna Vista 0

Gracie Statzer had 14 kills, five aces and six assists to lead the host Falcons (11-15) to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 victory over Magna Vista (11-12) on Saturday in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.

Eighth-seeded Abingdon will visit top-seeded Hidden Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal.

Mykaela Dillard had 13 digs and seven kills for Magna Vista.

Cave Spring 3, William Byrd 0

The Knights beat the Terriers 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 in a Region 3D first-round game Saturday.

Carsyn Kotz had 14 assists and 12 digs for William Byrd. Ella Ashworth had 19 digs. Terran Brown had seven kills and 10 digs.

Marion 3, Virginia High 0

The Scarlet Hurricane beat the Bearcats 28-30, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 in the Southwest District tournament final Saturday.

Sophia Keheley had 12 kills for Marion. Ella Moss had six blocks, 12 digs and eight kills. Aubree Whitt had 10 kills, nine digs, two aces and 22 assists.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU claims top seed

Southern Virginia has earned the top seed in the USA South tournament for the second straight year.

The Knights won twice Saturday in Rocky Mount, N.C., to finish the regular season at 24-7 overall and 17-1 in USA South play.

Courtney Pinkston had 22 kills to help SVU beat Methodist 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 25-17. She had 15 kills to help SVU defeat North Carolina Wesleyan 25-16, 25-20, 25-12.

SVU will host eighth-seeded Pfieffer in a USA South quarterfinal Tuesday.

MEN'S SOCCER

SVU 2, Pfeiffer 1

Josh Dubinsky scored on a header in the 84th minute to give the Knights (2-10-3, 2-4-1 USA South) a win over the Falcons (2-10-4, 1-5-1) on Saturday night in Buena Vista.

SVU clinched a berth in the USA South tournament with the win. The sixth-seeded Knights will visit third-seeded Methodist in the first round Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

W&L lands top seed

Washington and Lee has won a tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in the ODAC tournament.

With a 7-1 league record, the 18th-ranked Generals (14-2 overall) tied for first place with Lynchburg and Shenandoah. W&L won the second tiebreaker, which was goal differential.

W&L, which reaped a first-round bye, will host Tuesday's Bridgewater-Roanoke winner in a semifinal Thursday.