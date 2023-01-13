In the region: Former W&L athletic director McHenry dies at 90

Washington and Lee announced Friday that former W&L athletic director and football coach William McHenry died on Jan. 4 in Hilton Head, South Carolina, at the age of 90.

McHenry played football and lacrosse for W&L. He was the captain of the school's final scholarship football team in 1953. He twice earned All-America honorable mention at center. He played in the Blue-Gray Football Classic after his senior season.

McHenry was chosen by Washington in the sixth round of the 1954 NFL Draft but was drafted by the U.S. Army and never played in the NFL.

After serving as the athletic director at Lebanon Valley College, McHenry returned to W&L in 1971 to become the Generals' athletic director. McHenry spent 18 years in that job. Under his reign, W&L started women's varsity athletics.

He also coached the W&L football team from 1973-77.

McHenry was inducted into both the W&L hall of fame and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SVU 71, William Peace 63

Koa Baker had 19 points and 12 rebounds Friday to lead the Knights (9-6, 2-2 USA South) past William Peace (9-6, 3-1) in Raleigh, N.C.

Malakai Olson scored 20 points for SVU, while Shaun Kenedy had 19 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 22 UNC 70, UVa 59

Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 21 points apiece to lead the Tar Heels (11-5, 2-3 ACC) past the Cavaliers (13-4, 2-4) on Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C.

Down 57-48 with 6:46 to go, UNC ended the game on a 22-2 run. UVa had eight turnovers in the run.

Taylor Valladay had 16 points for UVa. Sam Brunelle added 15 points, five 3-pointers and nine rebounds.

MEN'S SOCCER

MLS team signs Va. Tech's Flores

Virginia Tech announced Friday that starting midfielder Danny Flores has turned pro and has signed with Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer.

Flores had one goal and three assists in 2021, when he made the ACC all-freshman team and helped Tech make the NCAA tournament. He had a team-high four goals last fall, along with two assists.

He becomes the second Hokie this month to sign with an MLS team after just two seasons at Tech, joining Ben Martino, who signed with Nashville.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Two UVa players drafted

UVa forwards Alexa Spaanstra and Haley Hopkins were taken in the National Women's Soccer League draft Thursday night.

Kansas City took Spaanstra with the 10th overall pick. North Carolina took Hopkins with the following pick. It marked just the second time UVa has ever had two first-round picks in the same NWSL draft.

FOOTBALL

Pollard returning to Va. Tech

Virginia Tech defensive tackle Nigel Pollard, a three-year starter, tweeted Wednesday that he is returning to the Hokies for his extra year of eligibility.

Pollard had 15 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and six QB hurries as a senior last fall.

In other Tech football news, reserve defensive lineman Nigel Simmons tweeted Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.