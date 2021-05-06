In the region: Frazier leaving Virginia Tech men's basketball staff

Carralero steered the Generals to the ODAC team championship.

W&L's Grace Owens joined Kanaby on the All-ODAC first team. W&L's Savannah Johnson and Cassie Robinson made the second team, while Beth Ann Townsend made the third team.

WRESTLING

Virginia Tech sweeps top honors

Virginia Tech's Korbin Myers, who won the ACC title at 133 pounds and finished fourth at the NCAA championships, has been named the state wrestler of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Tony Robie, who steered the Hokies to the ACC regular-season title, was named the coach of the year.

Tech's Sam Latona was chosen freshman of the year. He won the ACC title at 125 pounds and finished sixth at the NCAAs.

FOOTBALL

Penn recognized

Ferrum receiver Tmahdae Penn, who had 25 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns this spring, has been named the state small-college offensive rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UVa 3, Rice 0