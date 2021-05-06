In the region: Frazier leaving Virginia Tech men's basketball staff

Virginia Tech associate head men's basketball coach Chester Frazier is leaving coach Mike Young's staff to become an assistant at Big Ten champ Illinois, Young confirmed Thursday.
Frazier, a former Illinois point guard and an ex-Illinois graduate assistant, has been on the Tech staff since the spring of 2019. He had been a Kansas State assistant for seven years before joining Young's inaugural staff at Virginia Tech.
Frazier will fill one of two openings on Illinois coach Brad Underwood's staff. Orlando Antigua and Ron Coleman left the Illini to work for John Calipari at Kentucky.
BASKETBALL
Players honored for academics
VMI's Kamdyn Curfman (3.93 GPA) and Ferrum's Kajuan Madden-McAfee (3.90) have earned academic all-district first-team honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
On the women's side, Washington and Lee's Erin Hughes (3.81) made the first team.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Kanaby honored
W&L's Megan Kanaby has been named the ODAC golfer of the year, while W&L's Kelsie Carralero was named the coach of the year.
Kanaby (77.4 stroke average) has won two tournaments this year, including the ODAC tournament.
Carralero steered the Generals to the ODAC team championship.
W&L's Grace Owens joined Kanaby on the All-ODAC first team. W&L's Savannah Johnson and Cassie Robinson made the second team, while Beth Ann Townsend made the third team.
WRESTLING
Virginia Tech sweeps top honors
Virginia Tech's Korbin Myers, who won the ACC title at 133 pounds and finished fourth at the NCAA championships, has been named the state wrestler of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Tony Robie, who steered the Hokies to the ACC regular-season title, was named the coach of the year.
Tech's Sam Latona was chosen freshman of the year. He won the ACC title at 125 pounds and finished sixth at the NCAAs.
FOOTBALL
Penn recognized
Ferrum receiver Tmahdae Penn, who had 25 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns this spring, has been named the state small-college offensive rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
UVa 3, Rice 0
CARY, N.C. — Diana Ordonez scored three goals to lead the 13th-ranked Cavaliers (13-4-2) past the Owls (14-3-1) in the round of 16 in the NCAA tournament Wednesday night.
UVa will meet No. 4 overall seed TCU (12-1-2) in Sunday's quarterfinals in Cary. It will be UVa's first quarterfinals appearance since 2015.
BASEBALL
Va. Tech 6, Georgetown 2
BLACKSBURG — Jack Hurley had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs to lead the Hokies (24-17) to a win Wednesday night.
W&L 11, Mary Baldwin 5
LEXINGTON — Jacob Jackson had three hits and one RBI to lead the Generals (10-13) to a win Wednesday night.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SVU 5, St. Mary's 0
BUENA VISTA — Hannah Smith and Leeanne Aldrich won in doubles and singles to lead the Knights (6-6) to a Coast To Coast Conference first-round win Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Zarate breaks record
LYNCHBURG — Diego Zarate broke the nine-year-old Virginia Tech record in the men's 1,500 meters with a time of 3:39.03 on Wednesday night at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier.