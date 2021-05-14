In the region: Hokies, Cav win ACC titles

RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Tyson Jones won the men's shot put Friday on the second day of the ACC outdoor track and field championships with a school-record heave of 64 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
Jones won the crown on the final throw of the competition, overtaking North Carolina's Daniel McArthur by one inch.
Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson won the women's shot put, breaking a 10-year-old school record with a heave of 56-6 1/2.
Virginia's Owayne Owens won the men's triple jump (52-4 3/4).
Tech's James Holt took third in the decathlon, while Tech's Eszter Bajnok was third in the women's triple jump.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
UVa 19, UConn 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Annie Dyson scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (9-8) to a first-round win over the Huskies (12-7) in the NCAA tournament.
UVa will face No. 5 overall seed Notre Dame in the second round Sunday.
SOFTBALL
Radford eliminated
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The fourth-seeded Highlanders beat third-seeded Longwood 4-0 in their first elimination game of the day at the Big South tournament.
But second-seeded USC Upstate won 1-0 in Radford's second elimination game of the day, earning a spot in Saturday's finals.
Jessie Marvin of Radford (22-32) pitched a one-hit shutout in the win over Longwood, striking out nine and walking three.
But in Radford's next game, Bre Cooper of USC Upstate (28-16) hit an RBI single off Marvin in the bottom of the seventh to end the Highlanders' season.
WOMEN'S GOLF
W&L ties for 9th
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Washington and Lee tied for ninth place at the NCAA Division III championships with a four-round total of 150-over 1,302.
It was the first time the team ever finished in the top 10 at the NCAAs. W&L was one of 15 teams that had made the cut for the final round.
W&L's Megan Kanaby tied for eighth out of the 81 golfers who made the cut with a 21-over 309, which was the best 72-hole score in the team's history. Her eighth-place showing was the best ever by a female W&L golfer at the NCAAs.
MEN'S GOLF
Robinson ties for 50th
WHEELING, W.Va. — W&L's Pierce Robinson finished in a tie for 50th at the NCAA Division III championships with a four-round total of 21-over 304.
He was one of 96 golfers who had made the cut for the final two rounds.
BASEBALL
VMI 6, ETSU 5
LEXINGTON — Will Knight hit a solo homer and a run-scoring sacrifice fly to lead the Keydets (15-27, 10-15 Southern Conference) to a win.
Salisbury 13, SVU 2
SALISBURY, Md. — Sky Rahill had three hits and one RBI to lead the top-seeded and fifth-ranked Sea Gulls (22-4) to a win over the fifth-seeded Knights (1-24) in the first game of their best-of-three Coast To Coast Conference semifinal series.
FOOTBALL
Herres honored again
VMI receiver Jakob Herres has been named a first-team FCS All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
It was the junior's third All-America honor of the month. Herres had 80 catches for 978 yards and eight touchdowns.
James Madison place-kicker Ethan Ratke also made the first team.
Richmond defensive lineman Kobie Turner made the second team.