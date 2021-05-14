 Skip to main content
In the region: Hokies, Cav win ACC titles
IN THE REGION

In the region: Hokies, Cav win ACC titles

ACC logo

Atlantic Coast Conference

 Courtesy ACC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Tyson Jones won the men's shot put Friday on the second day of the ACC outdoor track and field championships with a school-record heave of 64 feet, 9 3/4 inches.

Jones won the crown on the final throw of the competition, overtaking North Carolina's Daniel McArthur by one inch.

Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson won the women's shot put, breaking a 10-year-old school record with a heave of 56-6 1/2.

Virginia's Owayne Owens won the men's triple jump (52-4 3/4).

Tech's James Holt took third in the decathlon, while Tech's Eszter Bajnok was third in the women's triple jump.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

UVa 19, UConn 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Annie Dyson scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (9-8) to a first-round win over the Huskies (12-7) in the NCAA tournament.

UVa will face No. 5 overall seed Notre Dame in the second round Sunday.

SOFTBALL

Radford eliminated

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The fourth-seeded Highlanders beat third-seeded Longwood 4-0 in their first elimination game of the day at the Big South tournament.

But second-seeded USC Upstate won 1-0 in Radford's second elimination game of the day, earning a spot in Saturday's finals.

Jessie Marvin of Radford (22-32) pitched a one-hit shutout in the win over Longwood, striking out nine and walking three.

But in Radford's next game, Bre Cooper of USC Upstate (28-16) hit an RBI single off Marvin in the bottom of the seventh to end the Highlanders' season.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L ties for 9th

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Washington and Lee tied for ninth place at the NCAA Division III championships with a four-round total of 150-over 1,302.

It was the first time the team ever finished in the top 10 at the NCAAs. W&L was one of 15 teams that had made the cut for the final round.

W&L's Megan Kanaby tied for eighth out of the 81 golfers who made the cut with a 21-over 309, which was the best 72-hole score in the team's history. Her eighth-place showing was the best ever by a female W&L golfer at the NCAAs.

MEN'S GOLF

Robinson ties for 50th

WHEELING, W.Va. — W&L's Pierce Robinson finished in a tie for 50th at the NCAA Division III championships with a four-round total of 21-over 304.

He was one of 96 golfers who had made the cut for the final two rounds.

BASEBALL

VMI 6, ETSU 5

LEXINGTON — Will Knight hit a solo homer and a run-scoring sacrifice fly to lead the Keydets (15-27, 10-15 Southern Conference) to a win.

Salisbury 13, SVU 2

SALISBURY, Md. — Sky Rahill had three hits and one RBI to lead the top-seeded and fifth-ranked Sea Gulls (22-4) to a win over the fifth-seeded Knights (1-24) in the first game of their best-of-three Coast To Coast Conference semifinal series.

FOOTBALL

Herres honored again

VMI receiver Jakob Herres has been named a first-team FCS All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

It was the junior's third All-America honor of the month. Herres had 80 catches for 978 yards and eight touchdowns.

James Madison place-kicker Ethan Ratke also made the first team.

Richmond defensive lineman Kobie Turner made the second team.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Godfrey cited

UVa's Lia Godfrey (four goals, nine assists) has been named a second-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

