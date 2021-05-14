In the region: Hokies, Cav win ACC titles

But second-seeded USC Upstate won 1-0 in Radford's second elimination game of the day, earning a spot in Saturday's finals.

Jessie Marvin of Radford (22-32) pitched a one-hit shutout in the win over Longwood, striking out nine and walking three.

But in Radford's next game, Bre Cooper of USC Upstate (28-16) hit an RBI single off Marvin in the bottom of the seventh to end the Highlanders' season.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L ties for 9th

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Washington and Lee tied for ninth place at the NCAA Division III championships with a four-round total of 150-over 1,302.

It was the first time the team ever finished in the top 10 at the NCAAs. W&L was one of 15 teams that had made the cut for the final round.

W&L's Megan Kanaby tied for eighth out of the 81 golfers who made the cut with a 21-over 309, which was the best 72-hole score in the team's history. Her eighth-place showing was the best ever by a female W&L golfer at the NCAAs.

MEN'S GOLF

Robinson ties for 50th