In the region: Hokies clinch spot in ACC women's soccer tournament

xxx

FIELD HOCKEY

Duke 2, UVa 0

DURHAM, N.C. – Darcy Bourne and Eva Nunnink scored in the first half Saturday to give the Blue Devils (2-6, 1-4 ACC) a win.

It was the fifth straight loss for Virginia (3-6, 2-3).

Fourth-seeded UVa will meet fifth-seeded Wake Forest in an ACC quarterfinal Thursday at North Carolina.

MEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 2, Louisville 1, OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jacob Labovitz scored in the 93rd minute to give the Hokies (1-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) an overtime victory over the Cardinals (1-5-1, 1-3-1) on Friday night.

It was Labovitz's second goal of the match, with his first coming in the 57th minute. Louisville tied the game in the 72nd minute.

Tech outshot Louisville 26-5. Jake Gelnovatch had 10 saves – the most by a Louisville goalie in 14 years.

Virginia 1, Syracuse 0