In the region: Hokies clinch spot in ACC women's soccer tournament

FIELD HOCKEY
Duke 2, UVa 0
DURHAM, N.C. – Darcy Bourne and Eva Nunnink scored in the first half Saturday to give the Blue Devils (2-6, 1-4 ACC) a win.
It was the fifth straight loss for Virginia (3-6, 2-3).
Fourth-seeded UVa will meet fifth-seeded Wake Forest in an ACC quarterfinal Thursday at North Carolina.
MEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 2, Louisville 1, OT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jacob Labovitz scored in the 93rd minute to give the Hokies (1-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) an overtime victory over the Cardinals (1-5-1, 1-3-1) on Friday night.
It was Labovitz's second goal of the match, with his first coming in the 57th minute. Louisville tied the game in the 72nd minute.
Tech outshot Louisville 26-5. Jake Gelnovatch had 10 saves – the most by a Louisville goalie in 14 years.
Virginia 1, Syracuse 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE -- The Cavaliers (2-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) earned their first shutout of the season, beating the Orange (0-3-2, 0-3-2) on Friday night.
Virginia's goal came on a penalty kick by Andreas Ueland in the 71st minute.
UVa’s George Gelnovatch became only the third coach in ACC history with 90 ACC wins.
