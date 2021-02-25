In the region: Hokies win gold in track and field

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech’s Antonio Lopez Segura won the men’s 5,000 meters in a meet-record time of 13:49.86 on the opening night of the ACC indoor track and field championships Thursday.

Virginia Tech’s Rachel Baxter won the women’s pole vault for the third straight year (14-4).

The Tech quartet of Tyler Leeser, Patrick Forrest, Dave Whitfield and Ben Nibbelink won the men’s distance medley relay (9:41.87).

Virginia Tech’s Harrison Rice was second in the men’s pole vault.

SOFTBALL

Hokies go on pause: Virginia Tech announced Thursday that the No. 14 Hokies are pausing all team activities because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining in the program.

The Hokies (7-2) postponed Saturday’s doubleheader against Army and a four-game series with Boston College that would have been held March 5-7.

SWIMMING

Brownstead wins gold: GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia’s Matt Brownstead won the 50-yard freestyle in a school-record time of 18.88 seconds Thursday on the second night of the ACC men’s championships.