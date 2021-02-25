In the region: Hokies win gold in track and field

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech’s Antonio Lopez Segura won the men’s 5,000 meters in a meet-record time of 13:49.86 on the opening night of the ACC indoor track and field championships Thursday.
Virginia Tech’s Rachel Baxter won the women’s pole vault for the third straight year (14-4).
The Tech quartet of Tyler Leeser, Patrick Forrest, Dave Whitfield and Ben Nibbelink won the men’s distance medley relay (9:41.87).
Virginia Tech’s Harrison Rice was second in the men’s pole vault.
SOFTBALL
Hokies go on pause: Virginia Tech announced Thursday that the No. 14 Hokies are pausing all team activities because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining in the program.
The Hokies (7-2) postponed Saturday’s doubleheader against Army and a four-game series with Boston College that would have been held March 5-7.
SWIMMING
Brownstead wins gold: GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia’s Matt Brownstead won the 50-yard freestyle in a school-record time of 18.88 seconds Thursday on the second night of the ACC men’s championships.
Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti took second in the 200 individual medley, while UVa’s Jack Walker took third in the 500 freestyle.
The Virginia Tech foursome of Youssef Ramadan, Thomas Hallock, David Herbert and Blake Manoff took third in the 200 freestyle relay with a school-record time of 1:16.56.
BASEBALL
UNC 3, No. 12 UVa 2: CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Justice Thompson had three hits, including a solo homer, and two RBIs to lead the Tar Heels (5-0, 1-0 ACC) past the Cavaliers (3-2, 0-1).
The game featured an all-Black umpire crew, marking the first time an all-Black crew has worked a game for a Power Five conference or in Major League Baseball.