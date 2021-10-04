In the region: Hollins athletic director to retire

Hollins University announced Monday that athletic director Myra Sims will retire at the end of December.

Sims has served as Hollins' athletic director since May 2018.

She has hired all of Hollins' current head coaches.

Sims has also overseen the debut of the Hollins track and field program; hired the department's first strength and conditioning coach; and signed a five-year Adidas deal that marked the department's first apparel agreement.

Plans and funding are in place for new athletic training and strength and conditioning areas, as well as for upgraded and additional locker-room space. Sims has also overseen the planning for new track and field facilities and for improvements to the riding center.

Sims ran the athletic department at Emory & Henry for eight years before taking the Hollins job. She was the women's basketball coach at Emory University in Atlanta for 24 years before moving into athletic administration at that school.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SVU 2, Emory & Henry 0

BUENA VISTA — Makya Lindgren and Makinna Winterton scored to give the Knights (6-3-2) a win over the Wasps (5-2-2) on Monday.