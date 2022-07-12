In the region: Hoover joins Kentucky staff

William Byrd High School graduate Jen Hoover, who was fired as the head women's basketball coach at Wake Forest in May, has been named an assistant coach at Kentucky.

Hoover, a Wake Forest graduate, was 162-183 in 10 years at the helm of the Demon Deacons. She broke the school mark for career wins. Her team made the 2021 NCAA Tournament but was just 16-17 overall this year.

Hoover has also been a head coach at High Point. She has been an assistant at Virginia, California, James Madison and Virginia Commonwealth, among other schools.

BASEBALL

Canale to be HOF speaker

The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame announced that former Cave Spring High School and Virginia Tech standout George Canale will be the guest speaker for this year's hall of fame induction ceremony, which will be held July 31 at the Salem Civic Center.

Canale was chosen by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 1986 draft and played in the major leagues for the Brewers in 1989, 1990 and 1991. He was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

O'Brien, Rovegno honored

Brooke O'Brien, who left Washington and Lee last month to become the women's lacrosse coach at Amherst, has been named the state small-college coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

O'Brien steered W&L to a 19-3 record this year. The Generals swept the ODAC regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.

W&L's Eugenie Rovegno (51 ground balls) was named the state small-college defensive player of the year.

Rovegno was joined on the all-state first team by W&L's Allie Schwab and Jenny Lisovicz and Roanoke College's Lilly Blair (Salem) and Emerson Foster.

The second team included W&L's Hanna Bishop and McKenna Edmondson; Southern Virginia's Alissa Johnson; and Roanoke's Natalie Mason.

Christopher Newport's Kelsey Winters was chosen player of the year, while Faith Bowlin of Averett and Rianna Lowery of Randolph-Macon were named co-rookies of the year.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Carralero, Roegner recognized

W&L's Kelsie Carralero, who led the ODAC champion Generals to a 13th-place finish at the NCAA championships, has been has been named the state small-college coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

W&L's Laetitia Roegner (78.71 scoring average) has been named the state small-college rookie of the year.

Roegner was joined on the all-state first team by W&L's Megan Kanaby.

The second team included W&L's An Shelmire, Savannah Johnson and Marcella Mercer.

Lynchburg's Emily Brubaker was named player of the year.