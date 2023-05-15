E.J. Horton is not heading to the Pac-12 to play football for Deion Sanders after all.

The former Pulaski County High School and Marshall receiver had tweeted his commitment to Colorado on May 4. But on Sunday, he tweeted that he has now committed to West Virginia instead.

Horton entered the transfer portal last month.

Horton, who began his high school career at George Wythe, had 47 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns as a Pulaski County senior in 2018. He also returned two kicks for touchdowns that season and made the All-Timesland first team as a kick returner.

After a postgraduate season at Palmetto Prep in South Carolina, he joined the Thundering Herd. He had 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown in 12 games as a third-year sophomore for Marshall last fall.

— Mark Berman

MEN'S GOLF

UVa in 3rd at NCAA regional

Sixteenth-ranked Virginia is in third place after the first day of an NCAA regional in Las Vegas.

UVa, the third seed in the regional, shot a 19-under 269 on Monday. It was the best score the team has ever recorded in a round of an NCAA regional.

Virginia teammates Ben James and Bryan Lee are tied for fifth place at 7-under 65. Each broke the school record for the best individual score in a regional.

The field includes 14 teams and five individuals. When the regional concludes Wednesday, the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the national championships.

Corbett shoots 73 in NCAA regional

Radford's Bryce Corbett shot a 1-over 73 in the first round of an NCAA regional Monday in Salem, S.C.

Corbett, who had earned an individual NCAA bid, is tied for 49th place.

The field includes 14 teams and five individuals. When the regional concludes Wednesday, the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the national championships.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

W&L to host more NCAA action

Second-ranked Washington and Lee will continue to play at home in the NCAA Division III women's lacrosse tournament.

The NCAA announced Monday that W&L, which won a second-round home game last weekend, has been chosen as the host site for a Sweet 16 doubleheader Saturday and a quarterfinal Sunday.

W&L will host ninth-ranked Gettysburg (16-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday. W&L beat Gettysburg 10-9 in overtime this year but lost to Gettysburg 8-4 in last year's quarterfinals.

Fourth-ranked Salisbury (15-3) will play 10th-ranked York, 17-3 team from Pennsylvania, at 4 p.m. Saturday in Lexington. W&L beat Salisbury and lost to York this year.

The winners will meet in a quarterfinal at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday's winner will advance to the final four at Roanoke College.

On the men's side, ninth-ranked W&L (18-4) will have to hit the road for its quarterfinal. The Generals will visit second-ranked Salisbury (20-1) at noon Saturday for a berth in the final four.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fowler, Uhl, Todd honored

Pulaski County graduate Brady Fowler of Roanoke College was named Monday the men's track athlete of the meet for the ODAC outdoor championships, which were held earlier this month.

Fowler won the 100 meters and 200 meters and was on a winning relay team at that meet.

W&L's Brandon Uhl was named the ODAC men's outdoor track and field coach of the year. The W&L men took second at the ODAC meet.

On the women's side, W&L's Carolyn Todd was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

ETC.

SVU wins USA South cups

Southern Virginia has won the USA South overall and women's Presidents Cups.

SVU won the overall cup for the second straight year, based on its success in all sports during the 2022-23 school year. Points were awarded based on how teams finished in the USA South regular-season standings and in the league tournaments.

SVU also won the women's cup for the second straight year. Methodist won the men's cup, with SVU third.