In the region: Jailyn Ford makes U.S. national team

Former Bath County High School and James Madison pitcher Jailyn Ford was one of 15 softball players named to the U.S. national team for the World Games on Friday.

The World Games will be held in July in Alabama.

Ford was one of 45 players who took part in the selection trials for the team earlier this month in Florida. Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard and former JMU ace Odicci Alexander also participated in the trials, but they did not make the cut for the national team Friday.

Ford struck out 815 batters in her JMU career. She now pitches professionally for the USSA Pride and for a Japanese team.

Two-time Olympian Monica Abbott also made the team.

SOFTBALL

Hoffman transferring

The Roanoke College softball program announced on its Twitter account Friday that former Lord Boteourt High School pitcher/infielder Lauren Hoffman is transferring to the Maroons from Big South member Presbyterian.

Hoffman did not see any action for Presbyterian as a freshman last season.

VOLLEYBALL

Averett hires Earls

Averett announced the hiring of Ferrum assistant Olivia Earls, a Northside High School and Roanoke College graduate, as its new head coach Friday.

Earls was on the Ferrum staff the past two seasons.

She previously served as a graduate assistant at Division II member Charleston in West Virginia. She has been a head coach for club teams in Roanoke and West Virginia.

Earls, who played for Roanoke College from 2014-17, succeeds Danny Miller at Averett. Miller, who steered the Cougars for 27 years, announced last month he was retiring from coaching. He will remain at Averett as deputy athletic director.

Averett will be joining the ODAC for the 2022-23 school year.

BASEBALL

Filchner headlines Big South HOF class

Former Radford University baseball standout Duane Filchner has been chosen for the new class of the Big South hall of fame.

The four-member class will be inducted in March.

Filchner was the 1994 Big South player of the year. The former outfielder was the first player in Big South history to earn All-Big South honors four times. He made the Big South all-decade team for the 1990s. Filchner is the only player in Big South history to lead the league in batting and RBI twice. He ranks eighth in league history in career batting average (.389) and seventh in runs (198). He was chosen by Oakland in the 23rd round of the 1995 major league amateur draft.