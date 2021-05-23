In the region: JMU beats Liberty to win NCAA softball regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 22nd-ranked James Madison softball team beat 25th-ranked Liberty 8-5 on Sunday to win an NCAA regional for the third time in school history.

Odicci Alexander had two hits and one RBI and got the win in the circle for JMU (37-1), which won its 27th straight game.

The Dukes finished 3-0 in the four-team, double-elimination regional.

Liberty (44-15) needed to beat JMU on Sunday to force a second game of the finals, but it did not happen. Down 3-1, JMU scored five runs in the fifth to grab a 6-3 lead. Sara Jubas had a two-RBI single to give the Dukes a 4-3 lead.

JMU will visit No. 8 overall seed Missouri (41-15) in a best-of-three super regional series next weekend for a berth in the eight-team Women's College World Series. Jordan Weber threw a no-hitter Sunday to help the Tigers beat Iowa State 5-0 in the Missouri regional final.

SOFTBALL

UCLA 2, Minnesota 1

LOS ANGELES — No. 2 overall seed UCLA (43-4) beat the 24th-ranked Golden Gophers (31-13) on Sunday to win the Los Angeles regional.