In the region: JMU beats Liberty to win NCAA softball regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 22nd-ranked James Madison softball team beat 25th-ranked Liberty 8-5 on Sunday to win an NCAA regional for the third time in school history.
Odicci Alexander had two hits and one RBI and got the win in the circle for JMU (37-1), which won its 27th straight game.
The Dukes finished 3-0 in the four-team, double-elimination regional.
Liberty (44-15) needed to beat JMU on Sunday to force a second game of the finals, but it did not happen. Down 3-1, JMU scored five runs in the fifth to grab a 6-3 lead. Sara Jubas had a two-RBI single to give the Dukes a 4-3 lead.
JMU will visit No. 8 overall seed Missouri (41-15) in a best-of-three super regional series next weekend for a berth in the eight-team Women's College World Series. Jordan Weber threw a no-hitter Sunday to help the Tigers beat Iowa State 5-0 in the Missouri regional final.
SOFTBALL
UCLA 2, Minnesota 1
LOS ANGELES — No. 2 overall seed UCLA (43-4) beat the 24th-ranked Golden Gophers (31-13) on Sunday to win the Los Angeles regional.
Second-ranked UCLA, the reigning NCAA champ, will host Virginia Tech in the super regionals next weekend for a berth in the Women's College World Series.
Kinsley Washington hit a two-RBI single in the fourth to give the Bruins the 2-1 lead.
Pac-12 champ UCLA went 3-0 in the regional.
BASEBALL
ACC tourney schedule set
The pool-play schedule for the ACC tournament was announced Sunday. The tournament begins Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
No. 12 seed Virginia Tech (27-23, 16-20) will face No. 8 seed Virginia (27-22, 18-18) at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hokies will meet No. 1 seed Notre Dame (29-10, 25-10) at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
UVa will face Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Friday to conclude pool play in Pool A.
All three games will air on MASN2. The Pool A winner will advance to the single-elimination semifinals Saturday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Cavaliers advance
ORLANDO, Fla. — UVa's Emma Navarro and Natasha Subhash each won her first-round match at the NCAA singles championships.
The third-seeded Navarro beat Haley Giavara of California 7-6 (3), 6-2 to move on to Monday's round of 32.
Subhash beat Valeriya Zeleva of Central Florida 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in her first-round match.
MEN'S TENNIS
UVa's Soderlund hurt
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fifth-seeded Duarte Vale of Florida beat UVa's Jeffrey von der Schulenburg 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the NCAA singles championships.
UVa's Carl Soderlund, who was set to compete in the first round as the No. 7 seed, withdrew from the tournament because of an injury.
Soderlund and partner William Woodall have withdrawn from the NCAA doubles tournament, which begins Monday.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Lillie at 2 over
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — UVa's Beth Lillie shot an even-par 72 on Sunday and is at 2-over 218 after three rounds of the NCAA championships.
Virginia Tech's round was not over at press time.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg hires Nichols
Allison Nichols, who has been the Roanoke College associate head coach since 2017, has been hired by ODAC rival Lynchburg as its new head coach.
The Brookville High School and Bridgewater College graduate steered ODAC member Randolph from 2010-16.
Abby Pyzik Smith stepped down as Lynchburg's coach last fall for family reasons. Assistant Katie Crump served as interim coach last season, guiding the Hornets past Roanoke in the ODAC final.
MEN'S LACROSSE
UNC 12, Rutgers 11, OT
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Connor McCarthy scored with 1:38 left in overtime to give No. 1 overall seed North Carolina (13-2) an NCAA quarterfinal win over the Scarlet Knights (9-4).
North Carolina, which advanced to the final four for the first time since 2016, will face UVa in Saturday's semifinals in East Hartford, Connecticut.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Generals honored
Washington and Lee defender Catherine Arrix, who had 17 caused turnovers this year, has been named a Division III first-team All-American by USA Lacrosse magazine.
W&L's Landon Shelley (17 goals, 50 assists) made the second team.