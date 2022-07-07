In the region: JMU golfer wins VSGA Women's Amateur

RICHMOND — James Madison University golfer Kendall Turner of Chesapeake won the 97th VSGA Women's Amateur Championship on Thursday at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Turner beat JMU recruit Amber Mackiewicz of Bayside High School in Virginia Beach 2 and 1 in Thursday morning's semifinals.

Turner defeated High Point golfer Danielle Suh of Herndon 5 and 4 in the final Thursday afternoon to claim her first VSGA title. It was the first time either player had made the Women's Amateur final.

Suh beat her High Point teammate and roommate Vynie Chen of Centreville 1 up in the other semifinal.

Turner went 4-0 in the match-play portion of the tournament this week. Suh and Turner had finished first and second, respectively, in stroke-play qualifying Tuesday. This was the first time in eight years that the top two golfers in qualifying both advanced to the Women's Amateur final.

SOFTBALL

Currin, Taylor honored

Christopher Newport outfielder Katie Currin (Blacksburg) and Emory & Henry shortstop Lydia Taylor (Glenvar) have been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

The second team included Roanoke College pitcher Jada Karnes (William Byrd) and Roanoke College shortstop Shanan Hester.

Christopher Newport, which won the NCAA Division III title, swept the top honors. Kaitlyn Hasty was named player of the year, while Keith Parr was named coach of the year. Jamie Martin was named both the pitcher and rookie of the year.

Milius joining Arizona State

Alexa Milius, who was a Virginia Tech backup as a senior this year, tweeted Thursday that she is transferring to Arizona State for her extra year of eligibility.

Milius took part in the Hokies' senior day ceremony in April, so it was expected that she would become a graduate transfer elsewhere for her extra season, which the NCAA gave all 2020 Division I spring-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She hit .229 in 25 games this year. She started in 2021, when she hit .330.

BASEBALL

Area players recognized

Washington and Lee reliever Evan Blair has been named to the small-college all-state first team.

The second team included W&L starting pitcher Thomas Haller and Roanoke College second baseman Conner Butler.

Kevin Anderson of ODAC champ Shenandoah was named the coach of the year. Lynchburg claimed the rest of the top honors, with Avery Neaves named player of the year, Grayson Thurman named pitcher of the year and Nick Mattfield chosen rookie of the year.

COLLEGES

W&L hires VMI's Forman

Dave Forman is moving from one of Lexington's universities to the other.

Forman, who spent the past six years as VMI's strength and conditioning coach, has been hired as the strength and conditioning coach at W&L. His achievements at VMI include helping the physical development of the football team, which made the FCS playoffs in the spring of 2021.

The former JMU football player has also worked at Stanford, San Jose State and Colorado.