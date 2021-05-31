In the region: JMU reaches Women's College World Series

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in its history.
The Dukes beat No. 8 overall seed Missouri 7-2 on Sunday in the third and decisive game of their NCAA super regional series.
JMU (39-2) won the series 2-1, earning a berth in the eight-team Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
The Dukes, steered by Roanoke College graduate Loren LaPorte, will face No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma at noon Thursday.
JMU is the first team from outside the power five conferences to make the Women’s College World Series since Louisiana in 2014.
JMU and Georgia are the only unseeded teams in this year’s Women’s College World Series.
This is the first time since 2012 that any unseeded teams have advanced to Oklahoma City.
James Madison is the first team from the commonwealth to make it to Oklahoma City since Virginia Tech in 2008.
Logan Newton had three hits and one RBI for the Dukes on Sunday.
Oddici Alexander (16-1) pitched a four-hitter for JMU.
SOFTBALL
Virginia Wesleyan 4, Texas Lutheran 2
Karlee Fretz belted a three-run homer to lead second-seeded Virginia Wesleyan (45-5-1) past fourth-seeded Texas Lutheran (35-5) in Game 1 of the finals Monday at the NCAA Division III national championships at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.
The best-of-three finals will conclude Monday. The teams will meet at 11 a.m. for Game 2, followed by a third game, if necessary.
The Marlins advanced to the finals of the eight-team national championships by beating top seed DePauw 3-0 on Sunday.
WOMEN’S ROWING
UVa finishes 5thSARASOTA, Fla. — Virginia finished fifth out of 22 teams at the NCAA championships Sunday.
Texas won the NCAA team crown for the first time.
UVa finished last out of six teams in the Varsity Eight grand final. UVa was fourth in the Varsity Four grand final and fifth in the Second Varsity Eight grand final.