In the region: JMU reaches Women's College World Series

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in its history.

The Dukes beat No. 8 overall seed Missouri 7-2 on Sunday in the third and decisive game of their NCAA super regional series.

JMU (39-2) won the series 2-1, earning a berth in the eight-team Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Dukes, steered by Roanoke College graduate Loren LaPorte, will face No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma at noon Thursday.

JMU is the first team from outside the power five conferences to make the Women’s College World Series since Louisiana in 2014.

JMU and Georgia are the only unseeded teams in this year’s Women’s College World Series.

This is the first time since 2012 that any unseeded teams have advanced to Oklahoma City.

James Madison is the first team from the commonwealth to make it to Oklahoma City since Virginia Tech in 2008.

Logan Newton had three hits and one RBI for the Dukes on Sunday.

Oddici Alexander (16-1) pitched a four-hitter for JMU.

SOFTBALL