In the region: JMU to play Liberty in NCAA softball regional finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kate Gordon belted a three-run homer in the second inning to give the James Madison softball team a 3-1 win over No. 9 overall seed Tennessee in the winners' bracket final of an NCAA regional Saturday.

JMU (36-1), which is 2-0 in the four-team, double-elimination regional, advanced to Sunday's regional finals.

Odicci Alexander pitched a six-hitter for the 22nd-ranked Dukes, who won their 26th straight game.

JMU's foe Sunday will be Liberty, which won two elimination games Saturday.

Liberty (44-14) beat Eastern Kentucky 5-1 in its first game of the day. Autumn Bishop had a three-RBI double for the 25th-ranked Flames.

Liberty then beat Tennessee 6-4 in the losers' bracket final Saturday night to earn the other berth in the finals.

Game 1 of the finals will be at noon Sunday. If JMU loses, there will also be a second game Sunday. JMU beat Liberty 4-3 in 10 innings Friday to kick off the regional.

BASEBALL

Boston College 8, UVa 6

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Sal Frelick had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles (21-28, 10-23) past the Cavaliers (27-22, 18-18).