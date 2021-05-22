In the region: JMU to play Liberty in NCAA softball regional finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kate Gordon belted a three-run homer in the second inning to give the James Madison softball team a 3-1 win over No. 9 overall seed Tennessee in the winners' bracket final of an NCAA regional Saturday.
JMU (36-1), which is 2-0 in the four-team, double-elimination regional, advanced to Sunday's regional finals.
Odicci Alexander pitched a six-hitter for the 22nd-ranked Dukes, who won their 26th straight game.
JMU's foe Sunday will be Liberty, which won two elimination games Saturday.
Liberty (44-14) beat Eastern Kentucky 5-1 in its first game of the day. Autumn Bishop had a three-RBI double for the 25th-ranked Flames.
Liberty then beat Tennessee 6-4 in the losers' bracket final Saturday night to earn the other berth in the finals.
Game 1 of the finals will be at noon Sunday. If JMU loses, there will also be a second game Sunday. JMU beat Liberty 4-3 in 10 innings Friday to kick off the regional.
BASEBALL
Boston College 8, UVa 6
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Sal Frelick had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles (21-28, 10-23) past the Cavaliers (27-22, 18-18).
UVa saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.
No. 3 Notre Dame 7, Virginia Tech 1
BLACKSBURG — David LaManna and Niko Kavadas homered to lead the Fighting Irish (29-10, 25-10 ACC) past the Hokies (27-23, 16-20) on Saturday for a sweep of the three-game series.
The Hokies have lost five straight ACC series, including three sweeps. They will enter the ACC tournament on a six-game skid.
The Fighting Irish beat Tech 4-0 on Friday night. Aidan Tyrell, Tanner Kohlhepp and Jack Brannigan combined on a five-hitter.
ACC seeds, pools announced
The seedings and pools have been announced for the ACC tournament, which begins with pool play Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Eighth-seeded UVa and 12th-seeded Virginia Tech are in Pool A, along with top seed and Atlantic Division champ Notre Dame.
Second seed and Coastal Division champ Georgia Tech is in Pool B with seventh-seeded Louisville and 11th-seeded Clemson.
Third-seeded North Carolina State, sixth-seeded North Carolina and 10th-seeded Pittsburgh are in Pool C.
Fourth-seeded Miami, fifth-seeded Florida State and ninth-seeded Duke are in Pool D.
Pool play will be held Tuesday through Friday. The winner of each pool will advance to the single-elimination semifinals.
The schedule has not yet been announced.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Va. Tech struggles again
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Virginia Tech shot a 16-over 304 in the second round of the NCAA national championships Saturday. Tech is at 30-over 606 entering the third round.
UVa's Beth Lillie, who is competing as an individual, is at 2-over-146.
FOOTBALL
Sarratt picks JMU
Former VMI safety Josh Sarratt, who entered the transfer portal early this month, tweeted Saturday that he has committed to JMU.
Sarratt had 52 tackles and two interceptions as a VMI sophomore this spring.