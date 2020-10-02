In the region: Late goal lifts UVa over Syracuse in field hockey

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Laura Janssen scored with 1:24 remaining on an assist from Amber Ezechiels to give the Virginia field hockey team a conference win over Syracuse.

The Cavaliers (2-1, 2-0 ACC) outshot the Orange 13-12 with Taylor Henriksen posting four saves. It was Syracuse’s season opener.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 10 UVa 2, No. 14 Pitt 1, OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Emma Dawson scored in the 93rd minute to give the Cavaliers (3-1-1, 1-1-1 ACC) their second straight overtime win Thursday night.

Amanda West of the Panthers (6-1, 1-1) scored on a penalty kick in the 50th minute to tie the game at 1 on the board

No. 2 Florida State 4, Va. Tech 0

BLACKSBURG — The Seminoles (3-0, 3-0 ACC) scored three second-half goals to pull away from the Hokies on Thursday night.

FSU took a 1-0 lead on an own goal by Tech (0-5, 0-3) in the 44th minute.

Jaelin Howell scored on a header off a corner in the 70th minute. Ran Iwai scored in the 76th minute and Jody Brown added a goal in the 83rd minute.