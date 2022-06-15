In the region: Lilly Blair named Academic All-American

Salem High School graduate Lilly Blair of the Roanoke College women's lacrosse team was named a first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Wednesday.

Blair, who scored 71 goals as a senior this year, graduated from Roanoke last month with a 4.0 GPA. She was a triple major in math, economics and actuarial science.

She made the NCAA Division III at-large team, which covered a variety of sports.

Washington and Lee swimmer Claudia Barnett (3.81 GPA) made the third team.

On the Division I side, Virginia tennis player Natasha Subhash (3.93 GPA) made the second team.

BOYS SOCCER

Glenvar, Radford players cited

Players from Glenvar High School and Radford High School earned Class 2 all-state honors from the Virginia High School League on Wednesday.

The first team included Glenvar senior forward Riley Geddes, Glenvar junior midfielder Colin Clapper, Glenvar senior defender Maddox Fisher, Radford freshman midfielder Enzo Pugliese and Radford junior Evan Rupe, who was an at-large pick.

The second team included Glenvar junior forward Jackson Shepherd, Glenvar sophomore defender Zach Curfiss, Radford junior midfielder Parker Prioleau, Radford senior goalie Owen Saunders and Radford senior Jack Davis, who was an at-large pick.

BOYS LACROSSE

Salem players honored

Three standouts from Salem High School have earned Class 4 all-state honors from the VHSL.

Senior attack Jake Massey and senior defender Will Hicks made the first team.

Senior midfielder Tanner Dallas made the second team.

SOFTBALL

Bruins' Dickerson recognized

Blacksburg High School junior third baseman Emily Dickerson has been named to the Class 4 all-state second team by the VHSL.