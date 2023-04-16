Appalachian State offensive linemen and Lord Botetourt graduates Troy Everett and Colston Powers each announced on Twitter on Saturday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Everett started the first six games of last season at center for the Mountaineers, including the Sun Belt football team's upset win over then-No. 6 Texas A&M. He played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman last season, earning second-team Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic.

Everett also played for Appalachian State in three games in the 2021 season. That season still qualified as a redshirt year because he played in fewer than five games.

Powers did not see action as a redshirt freshman last fall.

The third Lord Botetourt graduate on the Mountaineers, Kyle Arnholt, is not in the portal.

— Mark Berman

TENNIS

UVa men win regular-season title

The seventh-ranked Cavaliers (21-4, 12-0) beat Georgia Tech 6-1 on Sunday in Charlottesville to win the ACC men's tennis regular-season title outright.

UVa won the regular-season title for the 16th time. Virginia landed the top seed and a double bye in the ACC tournament, which begins Wednesday in Cary, N.C.

Virginia Tech (9-15, 3-9) is the No. 11 seed and will meet No. 6 seed Wake Forest on Thursday.

On the women's side, UVa (17-5, 10-3) reaped the No. 4 seed and a double bye. Virginia Tech (10-13, 1-12) is the No. 13 seed and will meet No. 12 seed Clemson on Wednesday in Cary.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Clemson beats UVa in ACC final

The 24th-ranked and third-seeded Tigers beat the 22nd-ranked and fourth-seeded Cavaliers 3-1-1 in the match-play final of the ACC championships Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke splits with No. 10 Va. Wesleyan

The Maroons (13-9, 7-3 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Marlins (24-8, 8-4) on Sunday in Virginia Beach, winning the first game 9-1 in six innings but losing the second game 6-1.

Jada Karnes (William Byrd) pitched a six-hitter to win Game 1.

BASEBALL

No. 7 UVa 8, Pitt 5

Ethan O'Donnell had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (31-6, 12-6 ACC) past the Panthers (16-18, 7-9) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Pitt beat UVa 6-4 on Saturday night to clinch the series.

Roanoke splits with Bridgewater

The visiting Maroons (21-11, 12-4 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Eagles (13-21, 6-10) on Sunday, losing the first game 6-5 but winning the second game 18-3.

Hunter Clever hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give BC the win in Game 1.

Brody Langlotz had five hits and four RBIs for Roanoke in Game 2.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lopez Segura breaks record

Antonio Lopez Segura has broken a Virginia Tech record that had stood since 1985.

Lopez Segura had a school-record time of 28 minutes, 9.86 seconds in the 10,000 meters Thursday night at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. He finished ninth in the race. The previous Tech mark of 28:45.97 was set by Mark Stickley.