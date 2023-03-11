Washington and Lee's Ryan Luth and Cave Spring graduate Mahlic Sallah of Roanoke College earned All-America honors at the NCAA Division III wrestling championships, which concluded Saturday at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Luth, the fifth seed at 157 pounds, won a consolation match Friday night to clinch All-America honors. He beat Aiden Brosinski of Wisconsin-Platteville 13-5.

On Saturday, Luth beat Ryan Smith of Stevens Institute of Technology 7-0. Third seed Zeke Smith of Loras then beat Luth 4-0, sending Luth to the fifth-place match. Luth beat top seed David Hollingsworth of Wartburg 4-3 to earn fifth place. He became a three-time All-American.

Sallah, unseeded at 184, also won a consolation match Friday night to clinch All-America honors. He beat Kalyn Jahn of Wisconsin-La Crosse 4-3.

On Saturday, third seed David McCullough of the Coast Guard Academy beat Sallah 6-1 to relegate Sallah to the seventh-place match. Fourth seed Charles Baczek of Wabash beat Sallah 8-0 in the seventh-place match, so Sallah finished eighth. He became a two-time All-American.

Sixth-seeded heavyweight Rayshawn Dixon of Ferrum lost a consolation match Friday night. Fifth seed Jake Peavey of Southern Maine won 9-8, eliminating Dixon.

TRACK AND FIELD

UVa's Appleton 4th at NCAAs

Virginia's Margot Appleton finished fourth in the women's mile final Saturday at the NCAA indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She had a time of 4:35.83. Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler finished 10th (4:45.65) in the 10-woman final.

Tech's Victoria Gorlova took 15th in the women's triple jump (43-5).

On Friday night, Virginia Tech's Cole Beck (Blacksburg) finished 13th overall in the prelims of the men's 200 meters (20.67 seconds) and 14th overall in the prelims of the 60 meters (6.63). He did not make the eight-man final of either event.

BASEBALL

No. 17 UVa, No. 14 UNC split twin bill

Jake Knapp and Matt Poston combined on a five-hit shutout to lead the Tar Heels (12-5, 1-2 ACC) to a 6-0 win over the Cavaliers (14-1, 2-1) in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Virginia had been the last remaining unbeaten team in Division I baseball.

UVa won the first game 8-4. Ethan Anderson had four hits and three RBIs for UVa in that game.

Virginia won the series.

BC sweeps No. 11 Va. Tech in twin bill

Travis Honeyman belted a grand slam to lead the Eagles (12-2, 2-1 ACC) to a 7-3 win over the Hokies (12-4, 1-2) in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Blacksburg.

BC won the first game 8-5, ending Tech's nine-game winning streak. Tech had won the first game of the series.

Radford, VMI split twin bill

Justin Starke, Brett Cook and Zac Morris homered in the first inning to lead the Keydets (10-7) to a 17-7, eight-inning win over the Highlanders (7-9) in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Lexington.

Radford won the first game 7-6. Garrett Pancione and Zack Whitacre each had an RBI single for Radford in that game.

Radford won the series.

SOFTBALL

No. 11 Va. Tech, UNC split twin bill

Emma Lemley threw a five-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one, to lead the Hokies (19-5, 5-1 ACC) to a 3-1 win over the Tar Heels (9-15, 1-2) in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

UNC won the first game 4-0, snapping Tech's eight-game winning streak. Lilli Backes pitched a three-hit shutout.

Tech won the series.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 1 UVa 19, Towson 12

Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dickson each scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (6-0) past the Tigers (1-5) on Saturday in Charlottesville.

No. 3 Gettysburg 15, No. 7 W&L 9

George Raymond, Kieran Ward and Kyle Howard each had three goals to lead the Bullets (4-0) past the Generals (4-1) on Saturday in Lexington.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 1 UNC 17, No. 9 UVa 12

Caroline Godine had three goals to lead the Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0 ACC) past the Cavaliers (6-1, 2-1) on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

No. 4 W&L 12, No. 21 Catholic 6

Jenny Lisovicz and Hanna Bishop each scored three goals to lead the Generals (6-0) past the Cardinals (2-4) on Saturday in Washington.

It was W&L's fourth win over a ranked foe this year.

No. 20 Roanoke 20, FDU-Florham 5

Libby Bowman scored six goals to lead the Maroons (5-0) past the Devils (1-3) on Friday night at the USA Lacrosse facility in Sparks, Md.