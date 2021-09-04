In the region: Mayhugh wins 3rd gold medal at Paralympics

Former Radford University soccer player Nick Mayhugh won his third gold medal of the Paralympics on Saturday morning in Tokyo.
Mayhugh won the T37 class of the men's 200 meters, breaking his own world record with a time of 21.91 seconds.
Mayhugh finished his first Paralympics with four track-and-field medals, including gold in both the 100 meters and the universal 4x100 relay and a silver in the 400. He broke world records in the 100 and 200 and helped his relay team break a world record, too.
According to the Team USA website, Mayhugh said that when he returns home to North Carolina, he plans to "eat as many Oreos as possible."
FOOTBALL
Southern Virginia 41, Wilmington 34, OT
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Cade Nelson scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give the Knights a win over the Quakers in the season opener for both teams Saturday.
After Nelson scored, it was Wilmington's turn to have the ball in OT. The Quakers drove from the SVU 25-yard line to the SVU 2. But after Dallas Rawlings ran for a 1-yard loss, Derek Larimer threw three straight incomplete passes to end the game.
SVU quarterback Davis Pinkston completed 15 of 28 passes for 355 yards and three TDs with one interception.
With SVU down 34-26, Jacob Wood scored on a 1-yard run with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter. Pinkston scored on a two-point conversion run to tie the game.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 10 Virginia Tech 2, UCF 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Landon Ameres and Jacob Labovitz scored in a 20-second span to give the Hokies (2-0-1) a win over the Knights (1-2) on Friday.
Ameres scored in the 60th minute to tie the game at 1. Labovitz scored 18 seconds later to give Tech the lead.
No. 11 W&L 1, Emory 1, 2 OT
ATLANTA — W&L's Adrian Zimmerman scored in the 26th minute as the Generals and Eagles tied Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Alejandro Gomez of Emory scored on a header in the 65th minute to tie the game.
Michael Nyc had nine saves for W&L.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
W&L 3, Pfeiffer 0
LEXINGTON — Emma Mansfield, Sam Berish and Caitlin Barnes scored to give the Generals (2-0) a win over Pfeiffer (0-1) on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L 3, Kenyon 0
LEXINGTON — Freddie Tobeason, Peyton Tysinger and Kate Ruffin scored to give the Generals a season-opening win over Kenyon (1-1) on Saturday.
No. 8 UVa 5, William and Mary 0
WILLIAMSBURG — Annie McDonough and Peyton Tollaksen each scored twice to lead the Cavaliers (2-1) past the Tribe (1-2) on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hollins 3, Mid-Atlantic Christian 0
Kenna Esquibel had seven kills and 16 digs as host Hollins beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 on Friday to give Dave McGee a win in his Hollins coaching debut.
It was Hollins' first match since 2019.
Southern Virginia 3, Mary Washington 1
VIRGINIA BEACH — Courtney Pinkston had 11 kills to help the Knights (1-0) beat the Eagles (1-2) for the first time in the program's history.
SVU won 25-13, 15-25, 25-19, 25-20.