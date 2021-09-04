In the region: Mayhugh wins 3rd gold medal at Paralympics

Former Radford University soccer player Nick Mayhugh won his third gold medal of the Paralympics on Saturday morning in Tokyo.

Mayhugh won the T37 class of the men's 200 meters, breaking his own world record with a time of 21.91 seconds.

Mayhugh finished his first Paralympics with four track-and-field medals, including gold in both the 100 meters and the universal 4x100 relay and a silver in the 400. He broke world records in the 100 and 200 and helped his relay team break a world record, too.

According to the Team USA website, Mayhugh said that when he returns home to North Carolina, he plans to "eat as many Oreos as possible."

FOOTBALL

Southern Virginia 41, Wilmington 34, OT

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Cade Nelson scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give the Knights a win over the Quakers in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

After Nelson scored, it was Wilmington's turn to have the ball in OT. The Quakers drove from the SVU 25-yard line to the SVU 2. But after Dallas Rawlings ran for a 1-yard loss, Derek Larimer threw three straight incomplete passes to end the game.