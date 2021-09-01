In the region: Mayhugh wins silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Former Radford University soccer player Nick Mayhugh won his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Mayhugh took silver in the T37 class of the 400 meters, breaking the American record with a time of 50.26 seconds. Russia's Andrei Vdovin won gold with a world-record time of 49.34 seconds. The final took place Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

"I’m happy with it. That was the first 400 I’ve run in international competition," said Mayhugh, according to the Team USA website. "Almost two months ago, my doctor and my coach shut down my 400 training, so I was unable to train for this. Mentally, I just wasn’t really there. It was really hard on my body. My doctor said to put my mental and physical health first, to just run the 100 and the 200, so to come out here and run this and win silver, it feels really nice.

"I love pushing myself past my limits, see how far I can push myself and how far I can go."

Mayhugh won gold for the United States in the 100 meters last Friday, breaking his own world record with a time of 10.95 seconds.

He still has the 200 meters and the 4x100 relay to race in Tokyo.

“I know I can come here and medal in every single one of the events I’m running in," said Mayhugh, according to the Team USA website.