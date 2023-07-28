The New York Mets called up former VMI pitcher Reed Garrett from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Garrett was promoted in the wake of the struggling Mets trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two teenage minor leaguers late Thursday night.

The Mets began the season with a $353 million payroll. The trade results in a savings of nearly $6.75 million for the Mets. The Marlins will pay the $3,548,387 remaining of Robertson’s $10 million salary. New York’s luxury tax bill is reduced by $3.19 million.

The Baltimore Orioles called up Garrett from their Triple-A team in June. He pitched in two games for Baltimore, going 0-0 with a 10.13 ERA in 22⁄3 innings, before the Orioles designated him for assignment on June 18. The Mets claimed him off waivers on June 25 and assigned him to Syracuse.

Garrett was chosen by Texas in the 16th round of the 2014 major league draft. Garrett made his major-league debut with Detroit in 2019. After pitching in Japan for two seasons, he returned to the majors with Washington last season.

MEN’S TENNIS

Sayer funeral plans setVirginia Tech announced Friday the funeral plans for Virginia Tech assistant coach and ex-Radford University tennis star Martin Sayer, who died Tuesday at the age of 36.

The visitation and funeral will be held Aug. 3 at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg. The family will receive visitors from 1-2 p.m., with the funeral set for 2 p.m.

After the funeral, a celebration of life will be held that same afternoon from 4-6 p.m. at Lane Stadium on the fourth floor of the west side’s south club. Attendees can park in the Lot 4/softball lot next to Tech Softball Park.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Hokies coach Jim Thompson to help the family pay for funeral expenses and to set up a college fund for the Sayers’ young son. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/8uh6w-martin-sayer.

GOLF

Spaar earns

medalist honorsJason Spaar and Nick Brediger used stellar qualifying rounds Friday to earn byes into the second round of the amateur division of the Roanoke Valley Match Play tournament at Blue Hills Golf Club.

Spaar shot 8-under 63 to claim medalist honors and Brediger finished at 3 under.

The amateur division’s opening round also was played Friday afternoon. All but three of the higher seeds advanced into the second round.

Erik Ramazinni, the No. 19 seed, upset 14th-seeded Justin Stump 6 and 4.

Justin Martin, who was seeded 26th, claimed a 3 and 2 win over Aidan Mitchell, while 23rd-seeded Jack Hudson won 3 and 2 over Andrew Meehan.

Kevin Dill edged Jake Allison by one stroke to earn the top seed in the senior division.

Gary Leroux shot 5 under to top Jack Allara II by one stroke in the super senior division qualifier. Leroux is the No. 1 seed for the division’s 16-man match play field.

The round of 16 for the amateur, senior and super senior divisions begins Saturday morning. The grand master division and the women’s division are down to their final four.