In the region: Moran wins Big South cross country title

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem High School graduate and Virginia graduate transfer Hannah Moran of Radford University won the Big South women's cross country championship Friday.

Moran had a time of 17:09.5 on the 5K course, becoming the first Radford woman to win the Big South individual cross country crown since 1990.

Radford's Rachel Werking was eighth with a time of 18:23.7, while Radford's Rachel Millirons (Glenvar) was 11th with a time of 18:27.9. They made the All-Big South second team, while Moran was on the first team.

High Point won the women's team title with 50 points, while Radford was second out of 12 teams with 55 points.

Radford's Sam Bradley was named the women's coach of the year for the second straight year.

On the men's side, Radford's Nate Jennings was 11th with a time of 25:32.7 on the 8K course. He made the All-Big South second team.

Radford was sixth in the men's team standings.

Millirons and Sam Sikora made the all-academic team.

