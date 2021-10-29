In the region: Moran wins Big South cross country title

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem High School graduate and Virginia graduate transfer Hannah Moran of Radford University won the Big South women's cross country championship Friday.
Moran had a time of 17:09.5 on the 5K course, becoming the first Radford woman to win the Big South individual cross country crown since 1990.
Radford's Rachel Werking was eighth with a time of 18:23.7, while Radford's Rachel Millirons (Glenvar) was 11th with a time of 18:27.9. They made the All-Big South second team, while Moran was on the first team.
High Point won the women's team title with 50 points, while Radford was second out of 12 teams with 55 points.
Radford's Sam Bradley was named the women's coach of the year for the second straight year.
On the men's side, Radford's Nate Jennings was 11th with a time of 25:32.7 on the 8K course. He made the All-Big South second team.
Radford was sixth in the men's team standings.
Millirons and Sam Sikora made the all-academic team.
CROSS COUNTRY
Butler, Asfaw fare well
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler finished 15th at the ACC women's championships Friday with a time of 20:46 on the 6K course, earning All-ACC honors.
North Carolina State won the women's team crown, with Virginia Tech seventh and Virginia 10th.
In the men's race, UVa's Rohann Asfaw was 13th with a time of 23:56.9 on the 8K course. He earned All-ACC honors.
Ben Fleming (Blacksburg) was Virginia Tech's top finisher at 25th (24:19.8).
Notre Dame won the men's team title, with UVa eighth and Virginia Tech ninth.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Knights honored
Southern Virginia's Makinna Winterton (nine goals, one assist) made the overall All-USA South first team Friday, as well as the league's All-East Division first team.
Anna Roberts (four assists) and Ella Thomas also made the All-East Division first team. Makya Lindgren (12 goals, four assists) made the All-East Division second team.
No. 1 UVa 1, No. 3 Florida State 1, 2 OT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Cavaliers (15-1-2, 8-0-2) tied with the Seminoles (14-1-2, 7-1-2) on Thursday night to clinch their first ACC regular-season championship since 2015.
UVa's Diana Ordonez scored in the 63rd minute, but FSU's Yujie Zhao tied the game in the 67th minute.
The top-seeded Cavaliers will face the Notre Dame-Clemson winner in the ACC semifinals on Nov. 5.
Virginia Tech 2, Syracuse 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Emmalee McCarter and Sophie Maltese scored in the first half to give the Hokies (11-5-2, 5-3-2 ACC) a win Thursday night.
Emily Gray had the assist on McCarter's goal for her 75th career point. She moved into a tie for second place on Tech's career points list.
Tech, which finished eighth in the ACC standings, did not qualify for the six-team ACC tournament. Tech will await the NCAA tournament selection show on Nov. 8.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
W&L splits a pair
ATLANTA — Sydney Heifner had 13 kills and 13 digs to lead the Generals (23-6) to a 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 win over Hendrix in the Emory National Tournament on Friday.
In W&L's first match of the day, Birmingham-Southern beat the Generals 23-25, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13.