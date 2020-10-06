In the region: More Virginia volleyball matches postponed

Virginia announced Tuesday it has postponed two more matches because UVa lacks enough available players in the wake of COVID-19 and injury issues.

The team's matches at North Carolina on Friday and Sunday have been called off, with no new dates as of yet.

UVa's match with Duke last Saturday was postponed for the same reason.

CROSS COUNTRY

SoCon to hold

fall championship

Two months after moving its fall sports seasons to next spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Southern Conference has decided to hold its cross country championship this fall after all.

The conference announced the meet will be held Nov. 21 in Macon, Georgia.

"It eliminates the training overlap with distance runners who might have had to chose between the SoCon cross country and indoor [track] championships," SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus said in a statement. "It also assists in reducing the volume of competitions and championships in the spring."

WOMEN'S GOLF

Hokie wins tournament