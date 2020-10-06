In the region: More Virginia volleyball matches postponed

Virginia announced Tuesday it has postponed two more matches because UVa lacks enough available players in the wake of COVID-19 and injury issues.
The team's matches at North Carolina on Friday and Sunday have been called off, with no new dates as of yet.
UVa's match with Duke last Saturday was postponed for the same reason.
CROSS COUNTRY
SoCon to hold
fall championship
Two months after moving its fall sports seasons to next spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Southern Conference has decided to hold its cross country championship this fall after all.
The conference announced the meet will be held Nov. 21 in Macon, Georgia.
"It eliminates the training overlap with distance runners who might have had to chose between the SoCon cross country and indoor [track] championships," SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus said in a statement. "It also assists in reducing the volume of competitions and championships in the spring."
WOMEN'S GOLF
Hokie wins tournament
WILLIAMSBURG — Virginia Tech's Becca DiNunzio won the women's title at the Kingsmill Resort GCAA Amateur tournament Tuesday.
DiNunzio shot an even-par 213 in the two-day, three-round, co-ed event. Teammate Alyssa Montgomery was second at 219.
Tech is not competing as a team this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, but its golfers are still allowed to compete in fall tournaments as individuals.
