In the region: Mount Union hires Ferrum wrestling coach

Ryan Riggs has stepped down as Ferrum's wrestling coach to take over the wrestling team at Mount Union, the two colleges announced Monday.
Mount Union is located in Riggs' home state, Ohio.
Riggs succeeds Josh Malave, who left Mount Union for the job at Case Western Reserve. Malave led Mount Union to a fifth-place finish at the 2019 NCAA Division III championships.
Riggs has been Ferrum's head coach since March 2020, when his former boss Nate Yetzer left the Panthers to start Roanoke College's wrestling program.
Riggs joined Ferrum as an assistant in 2016. Ferrum won the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional men’s wrestling tournament in 2017, when Riggs was named the regional assistant coach of the year.
The Panthers won the Southeast Wrestling Conference tournament in each of Riggs’ four years as an assistant. He was named the conference’s assistant of the year in 2019.
With Riggs at the helm, Ferrum went 2-0 and also competed in two tournaments in its abbreviated 2021 season.
Riggs also had stints as the cross country coach and the women's wrestling coach during his time at Ferrum.
BASEBALL
Pulaski to host
all-star game
Major League Baseball, USA Baseball and the Appalachian League announced Sunday that the Appalachian League all-star game will be held at Calfee Park, the home of the Pulaski River Turtles.
The July 27 all-star game will be televised on tape delay by the MLB Network. On July 26, there will be a two-game showcase for high school prospects.
The Appalachian League is now a summer league for the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Hollins hires coach
Hollins has hired Erin Doherty, the coach at NCAA Division II member Upper Iowa, as its new coach.
Doherty was hired in 2017 to start the women's lacrosse program at Upper Iowa. Upper Iowa made its varsity women's lacrosse debut in 2020, playing one game before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. The school canceled this year's season in March because of a lack of healthy players.
Doherty, a Western New England graduate, has also been the coach at Bay Path, a women's college in Massachusetts.
Ferrum has been without a lacrosse coach since Kate Rein resigned at the end of the 2020 season. Hollins did not play any lacrosse games this year because of the pandemic; director of sport performance Leslie Williams ran the team's workouts.