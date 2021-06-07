In the region: Mount Union hires Ferrum wrestling coach

all-star game

Major League Baseball, USA Baseball and the Appalachian League announced Sunday that the Appalachian League all-star game will be held at Calfee Park, the home of the Pulaski River Turtles.

The July 27 all-star game will be televised on tape delay by the MLB Network. On July 26, there will be a two-game showcase for high school prospects.

The Appalachian League is now a summer league for the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hollins hires coach

Hollins has hired Erin Doherty, the coach at NCAA Division II member Upper Iowa, as its new coach.

Doherty was hired in 2017 to start the women's lacrosse program at Upper Iowa. Upper Iowa made its varsity women's lacrosse debut in 2020, playing one game before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. The school canceled this year's season in March because of a lack of healthy players.

Doherty, a Western New England graduate, has also been the coach at Bay Path, a women's college in Massachusetts.