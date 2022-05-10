In the region: Nester earns Conference USA awards

Carroll County High School graduate and Marshall softball ace Sydney Nester was named both the Conference USA pitcher of the year and the newcomer of the year on Tuesday.

Nester joined Marshall as a graduate transfer last summer after graduating from North Carolina State in only three years.

She ranks fourth nationally in strikeouts (284), third in shutouts (11) and fifth in innings pitched (210 2/3). She is 24-9 with a 1.73 ERA.

Nester was 7-10 as an N.C. State junior last year.

SOFTBALL

Highlanders honored

Radford third baseman Cori McMillan was named to the All-Big South first team Tuesday, as well as to the all-freshman team.

She is batting .375 with 13 doubles, 14 homers, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Radford pitcher Skyler DeHart, an Auburn High School graduate with a 3.9 GPA, made the all-academic team.

Sixth-seeded Radford will meet third-seeded Longwood at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the first day of the double-elimination Big South tournament at Longwood.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UVa leads NCAA regional

Eighth-ranked Virginia moved up to first place Tuesday after the second day of an NCAA regional in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

UVa, the No. 2 seed in the regional, shot a 3-under 281 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 7-over 575. Sixth-seeded Virginia Tech is in a four-way tie for sixth in the 12-team field with a 36-over 604. UVa was in fourth after Monday's first round, with Tech 11th.

The top four teams after Wednesday's final round, as well as the top two golfers who are not on those four teams, will advance to the national championships in Arizona.

UVa's Jennifer Cleary is in second place in the individual battle at 2-under 140, including a 4-under 67 on Tuesday. Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar and UVa's Amanda Sambach are in a four-way tie for fourth at 1-over 143.

MEN'S GOLF

W&L in 12th at NCAAs

Washington and Lee is in 12th place out of 43 teams after the first day of the NCAA Division III national championships in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

The Generals shot a 16-over 300 in Tuesday's first round. After Wednesday's second round, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals not on those teams.

MEN'S LACROSSE

ODAC players recognized

W&L goalkeeper Nick Spagnoletti (200 saves, 3.92 GPA) was named the ODAC scholar-athlete of the year on Tuesday.

He was joined on the All-ODAC first team by Roanoke's Luke Kammerman (49 goals, school-record 58 assists, school-record 107 points) and W&L's Tommy MacCowatt (22 goals), Matt Gallagher (156 faceoff wins), Teddy Bentley (55 ground balls), Michael Horgan (24 ground balls) and Harris Hubbard (46 ground balls).

The second team included Roanoke's George Gilbert and RT Williamson and W&L's Taylor Witherell, Henry Holliday and George Rovegno.

The third team included Roanoke's Wyatt Whitlow (Salem), Luca Docking, Ethan Caldwell, John Dias and Taylor Lewis.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

UVa's Clark cited

UVa's Rachel Clark (60 goals) has been named the ACC freshman of the year.

TRACK AND FIELD

Radford's Moran wins at Big South meet

UVa graduate transfer and Salem High School graduate Hannah Moran of Radford University won the 10,000 meters Monday on the first night of the Big South outdoor championships in High Point, North Carolina.

Moran had a time of 35 minutes, 34.69 seconds.