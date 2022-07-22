In the region: New Mexico State hires William Byrd grad Myers

New Mexico State has announced that it has hired William Byrd High School graduate Chad Myers as an assistant men's basketball coach.

Myers had been the head coach of the IMG Academy postgraduate team in Florida the past three seasons, going 55-4.

He was the head coach of Massanutten Military Academy's postgraduate team from 2011-13 and again from 2016-19. He was the coach at Elev8 Academy in between his two stints at Massanutten.

This will be Myers' first college job since he served as the director of men's basketball operations at Radford University under Brad Greenberg from 2009-11.

Greenberg resigned in May 2011 after admitting to NCAA violations. In 2012, the NCAA cited Radford for major rules violations that were linked to what the NCAA termed impermissible transportation, lodging and meals arranged by Greenberg, Myers and former RU assistants Cedric Smith and Rick Hall. Myers was involved in providing an unauthorized ride to an athlete. Myers told the NCAA he knew it was wrong but that as the junior member of the staff, he felt compelled to comply.

Myers will be working for new New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar, who steered Northwest Florida State College to a national junior-college championship last season. Heiar was hired in March.

SOFTBALL

Hokies pitcher Rosenberry transferring

Virginia Tech pitcher Ivy Rosenberry announced on Twitter that she is transferring to 2022 Women's College World Series participant Oklahoma State.

She was 6-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 48 innings and 12 appearances, including nine starts, as a Tech freshman in 2021.

But Rosenberry pitched only 19 innings as a sophomore this year. She was 2-0 with a 5.16 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11 appearances, including two starts.

"I wasn’t too happy there anymore and it was time for a change," the James Wood High School graduate told the Winchester Star of her decision to change schools.

Rosenberry told the newspaper that she has family in Oklahoma and that OSU will give her a chance to both pitch and hit.

Rosenberry's exit leaves ACC freshman of the year Emma Lemley as the only Tech pitcher who will be back next season. All-American Keely Rochard was a fifth-year senior this year and now pitches professionally. Mackenzie Osborne, who pitched only 14 1/3 innings, is transferring to Arizona State.

COLLEGES

City of Salem receives grants

The City of Salem announced this week that it has received grant funds from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s American Rescue Plan Act Sports Marketing Incentive Program.

A $20,150 grant will be used for the 2023 Stagg Bowl at Salem Stadium. The NCAA announced in 2020 that Salem will host the 2023 edition of the Stagg Bowl, which is the NCAA Division III football title game.

A $5,500 grant will be used for the 2022 CIAA women's volleyball tournament in November at the Salem Civic Center.

The funds will be used to offset rental costs, enhance marketing and secure staff, according to a news release from the city of Salem.

GOLF

MacCleery wins VSGA title

Elsie MacCleery of Western Albemarle High School in Crozet won the 53rd VSGA Junior Girls Championship on Thursday at Williamsburg National Golf Club with a two-day total of 4-under-par 138.