In the region: No. 1 W&L men upset in ODAC semis

LEXINGTON — Evan Blow scored on a penalty kick with 30 seconds left in the first overtime period to give fourth-seeded Randolph a 3-2 win over top-seeded and top-ranked Washington and Lee in the semifinals of the ODAC men's soccer tournament Wednesday night.

The Generals (14-1-2) will await the NCAA tournament selection show Monday to see if they get an at-large bid.

Tucker Leverone scored in the 49th minute to give the WildCats (14-2-2) a 2-1 lead, but W&L's Tyler Smith scored in the 77th minute to tie the game.

MEN'S SOCCER

Wake Forest 3, UVa 0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Omar Hernandez, Kyle Holcomb and Leo Guarino scored to give the sixth-seeded Demon Deacons (11-5-1) a win over the 11th-seeded Cavaliers (6-9-3) in the first round of the ACC tournament Wednesday night.

FIELD HOCKEY

UVa 2, Boston College 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Laura Janssen and Rachel Robinson scored in the first half to give the fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Cavaliers (11-7) an ACC quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded and 13th-ranked Eagles (12-6) on Thursday.