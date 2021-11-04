In the region: No. 1 W&L men upset in ODAC semis

LEXINGTON — Evan Blow scored on a penalty kick with 30 seconds left in the first overtime period to give fourth-seeded Randolph a 3-2 win over top-seeded and top-ranked Washington and Lee in the semifinals of the ODAC men's soccer tournament Wednesday night.
The Generals (14-1-2) will await the NCAA tournament selection show Monday to see if they get an at-large bid.
Tucker Leverone scored in the 49th minute to give the WildCats (14-2-2) a 2-1 lead, but W&L's Tyler Smith scored in the 77th minute to tie the game.
MEN'S SOCCER
Wake Forest 3, UVa 0
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Omar Hernandez, Kyle Holcomb and Leo Guarino scored to give the sixth-seeded Demon Deacons (11-5-1) a win over the 11th-seeded Cavaliers (6-9-3) in the first round of the ACC tournament Wednesday night.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVa 2, Boston College 0
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Laura Janssen and Rachel Robinson scored in the first half to give the fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Cavaliers (11-7) an ACC quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded and 13th-ranked Eagles (12-6) on Thursday.
UVa will face top seed and fourth-ranked Louisville (16-2), which had a bye, in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
W&L 3, Shenandoah 0
LEXINGTON — Sydney Heifner had 18 kills to lead the top-seeded Generals (24-7) to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 win over the eighth-seeded Hornets in an ODAC quarterfinal Wednesday night.
W&L will host fourth-seeded Bridgewater in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Randolph-Macon 3, Roanoke 1
ASHLAND — Grace Parker had 25 kills to lead the second-seeded Yellow Jackets (18-9) to a 25-16, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15 win over the seventh-seeded Maroons (12-19) in an ODAC quarterfinal Wednesday night.