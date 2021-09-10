In the region: No. 11 W&L wins in men's soccer

LEXINGTON — Jack Rawlins, PJ Ryan, Samuel Bass and Park Bruner scored to give the 11th-ranked Washington and Lee men's soccer team a 4-0 win over North Carolina Wesleyan on Friday.
The Generals improved to 2-0-1; the Battling Bishops fell to 0-2-1.
MEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 6, Methodist 0
Liam Camilleri, Vincent Lamina, Gabriel Hendi, Chris Jerrild, Nathan Carey and Ryan Pidgeon scored Friday to give the host Maroons (3-1) a win over the Monarchs (1-2).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Morehead State 2, VMI 1
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Kate Larbes and Sidney Palla scored Friday to give the Eagles (2-4-1) a win over the Keydets (2-5).
Riley Flanagan scored in the final minute for VMI.
SVU 1, Maryville 1, 2 OT
MARYVILLE, TENN. — Katie O'Brien of the host Scots scored in the 60th minute to tie the game. Neither Southern Virginia (1-2-1) nor Maryville (0-2-1) scored in the two overtime periods.
No. 14 Penn State 4, No. 3 UVa 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sam Coffey, Payton Linnehan and Ally Schlegel scored in the first half to lead the Nittany Lions (5-1) past the Cavaliers (6-1) on Thursday night.
Penn State led 3-1 at halftime and benefited from a UVa own goal in the second half.
UVa played its third straight game without All-ACC second-team forward Rebecca Jarrett, who tore her ACL and meniscus in practice last week.
Radford 2, Marshall 0
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Amy Swain and Kat Parris scored in the second half to give the Highlanders (5-0) a win over the Thundering Herd (2-4-1) on Thursday night.
It was Radford's first win over a Conference USA team since 2013. Radford is 5-0 for the first time since 2017.