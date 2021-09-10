In the region: No. 11 W&L wins in men's soccer

LEXINGTON — Jack Rawlins, PJ Ryan, Samuel Bass and Park Bruner scored to give the 11th-ranked Washington and Lee men's soccer team a 4-0 win over North Carolina Wesleyan on Friday.

The Generals improved to 2-0-1; the Battling Bishops fell to 0-2-1.

MEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 6, Methodist 0

Liam Camilleri, Vincent Lamina, Gabriel Hendi, Chris Jerrild, Nathan Carey and Ryan Pidgeon scored Friday to give the host Maroons (3-1) a win over the Monarchs (1-2).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Morehead State 2, VMI 1

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Kate Larbes and Sidney Palla scored Friday to give the Eagles (2-4-1) a win over the Keydets (2-5).

Riley Flanagan scored in the final minute for VMI.

SVU 1, Maryville 1, 2 OT

MARYVILLE, TENN. — Katie O'Brien of the host Scots scored in the 60th minute to tie the game. Neither Southern Virginia (1-2-1) nor Maryville (0-2-1) scored in the two overtime periods.

No. 14 Penn State 4, No. 3 UVa 2