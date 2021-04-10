In the region: No. 13 Virginia Tech squashes Wake Forest in baseball

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 13th-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team belted six homers Saturday in a 16-4 rout of Wake Forest.

The Hokies (18-9, 13-7), who lead the Coastal Division, beat Wake (10-14, 5-11) for the second straight day to clinch their third straight ACC series win.

Kevin Madden belted a grand slam and a solo homer for Tech. Jack Hurley had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs. TJ Rumfield had two hits, including a two-run homer. Nick Biddison and Gavin Cross also homered.

On Friday night, the Hokies beat Wake 8-4. Cross had three hits, including a homer, for Tech.

BASEBALL

Roanoke sweeps Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER — The Maroons (17-7, 10-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Eagles, winning the first game 7-4 and the nightcap 9-4.

Tyler De Meo had three hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in Game 1.

Mason Staz had three hits and three RBIs for the Maroons in Game 2, while Carter Plunkett (Patrick Henry) added two hits, including a three-run homer.

SOFTBALL

Radford 6, USC Upstate 2