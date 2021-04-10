In the region: No. 13 Virginia Tech squashes Wake Forest in baseball

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 13th-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team belted six homers Saturday in a 16-4 rout of Wake Forest.
The Hokies (18-9, 13-7), who lead the Coastal Division, beat Wake (10-14, 5-11) for the second straight day to clinch their third straight ACC series win.
Kevin Madden belted a grand slam and a solo homer for Tech. Jack Hurley had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs. TJ Rumfield had two hits, including a two-run homer. Nick Biddison and Gavin Cross also homered.
On Friday night, the Hokies beat Wake 8-4. Cross had three hits, including a homer, for Tech.
BASEBALL
Roanoke sweeps Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER — The Maroons (17-7, 10-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Eagles, winning the first game 7-4 and the nightcap 9-4.
Tyler De Meo had three hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in Game 1.
Mason Staz had three hits and three RBIs for the Maroons in Game 2, while Carter Plunkett (Patrick Henry) added two hits, including a three-run homer.
SOFTBALL
Radford 6, USC Upstate 2
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Sydney Fisher went 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs to lead the Highlanders (13-20, 6-1 Big South) past the Spartans (17-10, 6-1).
UNC 7, UVa 3
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Kiannah Pierce and Dominique Monteon each had two hits and one RBI to lead the Tar Heels (11-14, 7-8 ACC) past the Cavaliers (12-20, 8-15).
Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) hit a two-run homer for UVa.
On Friday night, Weaver scored on a Katie Goldberg grounder in the seventh inning to give UVa a 5-4 win over the Tar Heels.
MEN'S LACROSSE
No. 4 UVa 18, No. 3 UNC 16
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ian Laviano and Jeff Conner each scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (9-2, 2-2 ACC) past the Tar Heels (8-2, 1-2).
SVU 15, St. Mary's 10
ST. MARY'S CITY, Md. — Eric Norr, Chandler Wescott and Zach Danneman each scored three goals to lead the Knights (5-7, 3-2 C2C) to a win.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Radford 9, Longwood 7
RADFORD — Lindsey Carroll, Grace Gleason and Jennifer Shield each scored twice as the Highlanders (4-9, 3-1 Big South) won their fourth straight game to extend the longest winning streak in the program's history.
Ferrum 14, Va. Wesleyan 10
VIRGINIA BEACH — Willow Cooper scored six goals to lead the Panthers (8-4, 3-3 ODAC) to their first win over the Marlins ever.
Roanoke 17, Shenandoah 14
WINCHESTER — The Maroons (5-2, 2-1 ODAC) scored the final three goals of the game to beat the Hornets.
Lilly Blair (Salem) had seven goals for Roanoke.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 12 UVa 1, No. 5 WVU 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Diana Ordonez of the Cavaliers (10-4-2) scored in the first half, but Isabella Sibley of West Virginia (10-2-1) tied the game in the 82nd minute. Neither team scored in the two overtime periods.
MEN'S SOCCER
Va. Tech 2, Notre Dame 0
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Kahlil Dover and Jacob Labovitz scored Friday night to give the Hokies (6-6-2, 5-5-2) a win.
Roanoke falls on PKs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sixth-seeded Quakers (6-2-2) beat the seventh-seeded Maroons (3-1-4) 4-2 on penalty kicks to win an ODAC semifinal Friday night.
Dylan Berk scored in the first half to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead, but the Quakers tied the game in the second half. Neither team scored during the two overtime periods.