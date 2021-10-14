In the region: No. 14 W&L stays unbeaten in field hockey

RALEIGH, N.C. — Allison Pitts scored three goals to lead the 14th-ranked Washington and Lee field hockey team to a 10-0 nonconference win at Meredith on Thursday.

Alexis Parks scored twice for the Generals (11-0).

The Avenging Angels fell to 0-7.

It was W&L's second win in as many nights.

On Wednesday, the host Generals beat No. 17 Lynchburg 3-2.

Grace Weise had two goals for W&L, which improved to 4-0 in the ODAC.

The Hornets fell to 8-4, 3-1.

MEN'S SOCCER

Radford 2, Presbyterian 1

CLINTON, S.C. — Juan Benavides and Dondre Robinson scored in the second half to give the Highlanders (4-7, 2-2 Big South) a comeback win over the Blue Hose (4-4-2, 0-3-1) on Wednesday night.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 1, High Point 0

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Amy Swain scored early in the second half to give the Highlanders (9-4-1, 3-3-1 Big South) a win over the Panthers (4-7-2, 4-2) on Wednesday night.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL