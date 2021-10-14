In the region: No. 14 W&L stays unbeaten in field hockey

RALEIGH, N.C. — Allison Pitts scored three goals to lead the 14th-ranked Washington and Lee field hockey team to a 10-0 nonconference win at Meredith on Thursday.
Alexis Parks scored twice for the Generals (11-0).
The Avenging Angels fell to 0-7.
It was W&L's second win in as many nights.
On Wednesday, the host Generals beat No. 17 Lynchburg 3-2.
Grace Weise had two goals for W&L, which improved to 4-0 in the ODAC.
The Hornets fell to 8-4, 3-1.
MEN'S SOCCER
Radford 2, Presbyterian 1
CLINTON, S.C. — Juan Benavides and Dondre Robinson scored in the second half to give the Highlanders (4-7, 2-2 Big South) a comeback win over the Blue Hose (4-4-2, 0-3-1) on Wednesday night.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford 1, High Point 0
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Amy Swain scored early in the second half to give the Highlanders (9-4-1, 3-3-1 Big South) a win over the Panthers (4-7-2, 4-2) on Wednesday night.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SVU 3, Greensboro 2
BUENA VISTA — Courtney Pinkston had 18 kills and 12 digs to lead the Knights (18-3, 9-1 USA South) to a 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 15-8 win over the Pride (12-10, 4-6) on Wednesday night.
It was Southern Virginia's seventh straight victory.
W&L 3, Guilford 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sydney Heifner had 14 kills and 13 digs to lead the Generals (16-5, 7-0 ODAC) to a 25-20, 25-8, 25-13 win over the Quakers (5-13, 2-5) on Wednesday night.