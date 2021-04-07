In the region: No. 15 Virginia Tech softball sweeps Longwood

BLACKSBURG — The 15th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team swept a doubleheader from Longwood on Wednesday, winning the first game 2-0 and taking the nightcap 11-6.
Keely Rochard of the Hokies (25-6) pitched a two-hit shutout in Game 1, striking out 10 and walking none. Jayme Bailey and Alexa Milius homered.
Kelsey Brown had a three-RBI double and an RBI double for Tech in Game 2.
SOFTBALL
SVU splits doubleheader
HARRISONBURG — The Knights (4-12) split a doubleheader with Eastern Mennonite, winning the first game 6-5 and losing the nightcap 5-4.
Krystal Kemp had three hits and scored twice for Southern Virginia in Game 1.
SWIMMING
Cavs, Hokie honored
Virginia's Paige Madden was named the ACC women's swimmer of the year for the second straight year, while UVa's Todd DeSorbo was named the ACC women's swimming coach of the year for the second straight year.
UVa's Alex Walsh was named the women's freshman of the year, while Virginia Tech's Youssef Ramadan was named the men's freshman of the year.
Madden won three individual titles at the NCAA championships and was also part of a winning relay team at that meet. She won five titles at the ACC meet.
DeSorbo guided UVa to the team titles at both the ACC and NCAA championships.
Walsh won the NCAA title in the 200 individual medley and was also on a winning relay team at that meet. She won four titles at the ACC meet.
Ramadan won the 100 butterfly at the ACC meet and also earned two other medals at that meet. He placed in the top 16 in four events at the NCAAs.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
ODAC honors players
Washington and Lee's Curtis Mitchell (3.6 blocks per game) was named the ODAC defensive player of the year for the third straight season, while Roanoke's Justin Kuthan (10.2 ppg) was named the rookie of the year.
Ferrum's Kajuan Madden-McAfee (3.89 GPA) was named the scholar-athlete of the year.
Mitchell (13.0 ppg) and Madden-McAfee (15.6 ppg) were joined on the 18-man All-ODAC team by Roanoke's Kasey Draper (19.1 ppg) and Efosa Edosomwan (14.3 ppg) and W&L's William Brueggeman (16.4 ppg).
WOMEN'S GOLF
No. 2 Duke 3, No. 15 Va. Tech 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Blue Devils beat the Hokies in the final of the Cavalier Match Play tournament.
No. 21 Maryland beat No. 12 UVa 4-1 in the third-place match.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Radford 10, Winthrop 9
RADFORD — Lindsey Carroll scored with 13 seconds left to give the Highlanders (3-9, 2-1 Big South) the first three-game winning streak in their history.
Ferrum 22, Randolph 5
FERRUM — Willow Cooper scored five goals to lead the Panthers (7-4, 2-3 ODAC) to a win.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Roanoke 23, Shenandoah 5
Luca Docking, Jay Frye, Wyatt Whitlow and Luke Kammerman each scored three goals to lead the host Maroons (5-2, 3-1 ODAC) to a win.
BASEBALL
No. 13 Va. Tech 15, ETSU 5
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Gavin Cross became the first Hokie to hit for the cycle in 11 years, helping the Hokies (16-9) win Tuesday night.
Cross belted a grand slam and had seven RBIs.
UVa 7, William and Mary 6, 12 innings
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Zack Gelof hit a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning Tuesday night to give the Cavaliers (14-14) their first walk-off win in three years.
MEN'S SOCCER
Ferrum falls on PKs
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — After a scoreless regulation and two scoreless overtime periods, the top-seeded Tigers (8-0-1) beat the eighth-seeded Panthers (4-3-1) on penalty kicks in an ODAC quarterfinal Tuesday night.
The Tigers made three penalty kicks to Ferrum's two. Kade Wheeler (Blacksburg) gave the Tigers a 1-0 advantage, but Leo Galpin later tied the score. Ferrum's Clayton Sanchez later tied the score at 2, but Luke Carter (North Cross) gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Ferrum's Daniel Aguirre missed the final penalty kick, ending the shootout.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L 6, Bridgewater 0
BRIDGEWATER — Grace Amaden scored twice to lead the Generals (7-1, 7-1 ODAC) a win in their regular-season finale Tuesday. W&L will be the No. 2 seed in the ODAC tournament.