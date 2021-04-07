In the region: No. 15 Virginia Tech softball sweeps Longwood

DeSorbo guided UVa to the team titles at both the ACC and NCAA championships.

Walsh won the NCAA title in the 200 individual medley and was also on a winning relay team at that meet. She won four titles at the ACC meet.

Ramadan won the 100 butterfly at the ACC meet and also earned two other medals at that meet. He placed in the top 16 in four events at the NCAAs.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ODAC honors players

Washington and Lee's Curtis Mitchell (3.6 blocks per game) was named the ODAC defensive player of the year for the third straight season, while Roanoke's Justin Kuthan (10.2 ppg) was named the rookie of the year.

Ferrum's Kajuan Madden-McAfee (3.89 GPA) was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

Mitchell (13.0 ppg) and Madden-McAfee (15.6 ppg) were joined on the 18-man All-ODAC team by Roanoke's Kasey Draper (19.1 ppg) and Efosa Edosomwan (14.3 ppg) and W&L's William Brueggeman (16.4 ppg).

WOMEN'S GOLF

No. 2 Duke 3, No. 15 Va. Tech 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Blue Devils beat the Hokies in the final of the Cavalier Match Play tournament.