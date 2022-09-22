In the region: No. 15 W&L men shut out Bridgewater

LEXINGTON — Michael Kutsanzira, Samuel Bass, Carson Cooley, Tyler Smith and Lucas Pleasants scored to give the 15th-ranked Washington and Lee men's soccer team to a 5-0 win over Bridgewater on Wednesday night.

It was the ODAC opener for the Generals (5-1-1) and Eagles (4-2-2).

MEN'S SOCCER

Ferrum 3, Guilford 1

Leo Galpin, Lewis Darley and Cannon Newell scored to give the Panthers (3-2-1, 1-0 ODAC) a win over the Quakers (1-3-3, 0-1) on Wednesday night in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Roanoke 1, Randolph 1

Isaac Wolf of the Maroons (2-2-2, 0-0-1 ODAC) scored 24 seconds into the match as Roanoke tied the WildCats (3-1-2, 0-0-1) on Wednesday night in Lynchburg.

Colby Lambert of Randolph tied the game in the 43rd minute.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 1, Campbell 1

Alexeis Kirnos of the host Highlanders (4-1-4, 0-0-1 Big South) scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute to tie the game against the Camels (4-3-2, 0-0-1) on Wednesday night.

Ferrum 3, N.C. Wesleyan 0

Jamie Adams scored two goals to lead the host Panthers (3-3-1) past the Battling Bishops (3-5) on Wednesday night.

Jadyn Patton also scored.

Ali Austin had eight saves for Ferrum.

W&L 3, SVU 0

Louisa Bynum, Helen Otteni and Emma Mansfield scored to give the Generals (5-0-2) a win over the Knights (4-3) on Wednesday night in Buena Vista.

FIELD HOCKEY

Roanoke 8, Meredith 0

Hope Keller scored twice to lead the Maroons (4-2) to a win over Meredith (0-5) on Wednesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It was Roanoke's fourth straight shutout win — the first time the Maroons have pulled off that feat since recording five straight shutout wins 22 years ago.