In the region: No. 18 Virginia Tech rallies to edge VCU in baseball

Zach Messinger picked up his first win of the season, throwing three hitless innings, striking out one with no walks.

Kyle Teel drove in a pair of runs and Brendan Rivoli, Chris Newell and Marc Lebreux had two hits and an RBI each for Virginia (7-5).

Averett 4, Ferrum 3

DANVILLE – Nolan Maccabe scored the game winner on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cougars (1-6) came from behind to knock off the Panthers (1-5), handing them their fifth straight loss.

Ferrum took an early lead on a two-RBI double by Darden Eure-Parrish in the second inning.

After Averett took the lead by a run in the fifth, the Panthers tied the score on an RBI single by Matt Yarbrough but managed only two base runners the rest of the way.

SOFTBALL

Ferrum sweeps Methodist

FERRUM — The Panthers (4-4) swept a doubleheader from the Monarchs (1-9) on Monday, winning the first game 5-0 and the nightcap 7-2.

Skyler Swaney and Ashton Lambeth combined on a three-hit shutout in Game 1. Swaney and Bayley Cunningham each had two hits and two RBIs in Game 2.