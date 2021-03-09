In the region: No. 18 Virginia Tech rallies to edge VCU in baseball

BLACKSBURG - Gavin Cross scored the game winner on Kevin Madden's single in the bottom of the ninth as No. 18 Virginia Tech edged Virginia Commonwealth 10-9 in baseball Tuesday.
The Hokies (8-2) fell behind 7-2 in the second inning as Tyler Locklear's grand slam fueled VCU's surge.
Tech fought back with a two-run homer by Lucas Donlon, two run scoring hits by Cade Swisher and a run scoring single by Tanner Schobel.
London finished the day driving in three runs and Madden had four hits for the Hokies.
BASEBALL
East Tennessee State 6, Radford 0
JOHNSON CITY, TENN. – The Highlanders (4-7) fell victim to a four-hit, 11-strikeout shutout in dropping their fifth straight game.
Garrett Matheny had a pair of hits and Sean Cheely and Jalen Buster (Cave Spring) managed one hit apiece for Radford.
Kyle Richardson and Bryce Hodge drove in a pair of runs each for the Bucs (8-4).
Virginia 7, Richmond 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Seven Cavalier pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout in topping the Spiders (5-3) in the opener of an eight-game home stand.
Zach Messinger picked up his first win of the season, throwing three hitless innings, striking out one with no walks.
Kyle Teel drove in a pair of runs and Brendan Rivoli, Chris Newell and Marc Lebreux had two hits and an RBI each for Virginia (7-5).
Averett 4, Ferrum 3
DANVILLE – Nolan Maccabe scored the game winner on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cougars (1-6) came from behind to knock off the Panthers (1-5), handing them their fifth straight loss.
Ferrum took an early lead on a two-RBI double by Darden Eure-Parrish in the second inning.
After Averett took the lead by a run in the fifth, the Panthers tied the score on an RBI single by Matt Yarbrough but managed only two base runners the rest of the way.
SOFTBALL
Ferrum sweeps Methodist
FERRUM — The Panthers (4-4) swept a doubleheader from the Monarchs (1-9) on Monday, winning the first game 5-0 and the nightcap 7-2.
Skyler Swaney and Ashton Lambeth combined on a three-hit shutout in Game 1. Swaney and Bayley Cunningham each had two hits and two RBIs in Game 2.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE