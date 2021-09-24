In the region: No. 2 W&L men beat No. 15 CNU

But Avery Patterson scored in the 82nd minute for UNC. Emily Colton scored on a header in the 85th minute to tie the game.

Alia Skinner had 14 saves for Tech.

It was the first time Tech had a win or a tie against a top-five foe in six years.

Radford 2, Longwood 2, 2 OT

RADFORD — Maevyn Jones of the Highlanders (6-1-1, 0-0-1 Big South) scored in the 71st minute to tie the game at 2 on Thursday night.

Neither Radford nor Longwood (1-5-4, 0-0-2) scored in the two overtime periods.

Kat Parris scored in the first half for Radford.

Hollins forfeits again

Hollins announced Friday that it won't be able to play its Saturday match at Virginia Wesleyan because of the injuries that Hollins suffered against Johnson & Wales last week. Virginia Wesleyan wins by forfeit.

Hollins also had to forfeit its game with Agnes Scott last weekend.

FIELD HOCKEY

Ferrum 5, Meredith 0