In the region: No. 2 W&L men beat No. 15 CNU

LEXINGTON — Jack Rawlins and Samuel Bass scored to give the second-ranked Washington and Lee men's soccer team a 2-1 win over No. 15 Christopher Newport on Friday.
Mike Singleton earned his 100th win as W&L's coach.
Rawlins scored on a header in the fifth minute for W&L (6-0-1). Bass scored in the 48th minute to extend the lead to 2-1.
Cory Hogge of CNU (3-2-2) scored on a penalty kick in the 50th minute.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 7 UVa 1, No. 2 Duke 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Diana Ordonez scored in the 58th minute to give the Cavaliers (9-1, 2-0 ACC) a win over the Blue Devils (7-1, 1-1) on Thursday night.
Laurel Ivory had three saves for UVa.
Va. Tech 2, No. 4 UNC 2, 2 OT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Down 2-0, the Tar Heels (7-2-1, 0-1-1 ACC) scored two goals in the final nine minutes of regulation to tie the Hokies (7-2-1, 1-0-1) on Thursday night.
Neither team scored in the two overtime periods.
Tori Powell scored for Tech in the 31st minute, with Nicole Kozlova scoring in the 80th minute to extend the lead to 2-0.
But Avery Patterson scored in the 82nd minute for UNC. Emily Colton scored on a header in the 85th minute to tie the game.
Alia Skinner had 14 saves for Tech.
It was the first time Tech had a win or a tie against a top-five foe in six years.
Radford 2, Longwood 2, 2 OT
RADFORD — Maevyn Jones of the Highlanders (6-1-1, 0-0-1 Big South) scored in the 71st minute to tie the game at 2 on Thursday night.
Neither Radford nor Longwood (1-5-4, 0-0-2) scored in the two overtime periods.
Kat Parris scored in the first half for Radford.
Hollins forfeits again
Hollins announced Friday that it won't be able to play its Saturday match at Virginia Wesleyan because of the injuries that Hollins suffered against Johnson & Wales last week. Virginia Wesleyan wins by forfeit.
Hollins also had to forfeit its game with Agnes Scott last weekend.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ferrum 5, Meredith 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Victoria Tyler scored two goals to lead the Panthers (3-5) past the Avenging Angels (0-4) on Thursday night.