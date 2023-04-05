Hanna Bishop scored four goals as No. 2 Washington and Lee cruised to a 17-7 win over No. 18 Roanoke in a top-20 women’s lacrosse matchup Wednesday evening in Salem.

Allie Schwab and Shannon Timoney scored three goals apiece for the Generals (11-1, 4-0 ODAC).

Grace Koutouzis had four goals and two assists for the Maroons (8-2, 2-1).

No. 12 Virginia 18, VCU 12

Rachel Clark scored six goals, Ashlyn McGovern added five goals and Mackenzie Hoeg finished with three goals as the Cavaliers (9-4) claimed a road win over the Rams (6-7).

Gardner-Webb 15, Radford 11

Bria Foley scored four goals as the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-9, 1-2 Big South) scored the game’s final four goals to win at home over the Highlanders (3-7, 0-3).

Linley Tirrell scored five goals for Radford.

Ferrum 20, Trinity (D.C.) 1

Willow Cooper scored four goals and dished out two assists as the Panthers (5-6) claimed a home win over the Tigers (0-5).

Reagan Aldridge added two goals and five assists for Ferrum.

SOFTBALL

Presbyterian 2, Radford 1

Rebecca Clark’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Blue Hose (20-13, 1-5 Big South) a walk-off victory over the Highlanders (10-21, 1-6).

Kari Shedrick’s RBI double gave Radford a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth.Chloe Greene (2-6) suffered the loss by allowing two runs on five hits and struck out six over 8 2/3 innings.

Guilford 5-7, Roanoke 4-3

Ally Morales had two hits and three RBIs in both games to lift the Quakers (15-11, 5-3 ODAC) to a home doubleheader sweep of the Maroons (8-8, 2-2).

Jordyn DiFava went 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the opener for RC. Lauren Hoffman had two RBIs in the nightcap.

Southern Virginia 4-0, Greensboro 3-2

Arianna Prymak struck out seven and allowed one earned run in a complete-game effort as the Knights (15-11, 3-5 USA South) won the opener of a road doubleheader over the Pride (23-5, 7-1).

Dykell Jones went 3 for 4 in the opener. SVU was limited to three hits in the nightcap.

Averett 1-0, Ferrum 0-2

Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) went 2 for 4 with a run scored in the nightcap as the Panthers (10-10, 2-4) split a road doubleheader with the Cougars (7-19, 2-6).

Abby McGuire (Staunton River) and Autumn Overfelt (Staunton River) had the Panthers’ lone hits in the opener against Averett starter Taylor Sullivan.

BASEBALL

No. 3 Shenandoah 9, Washington and Lee 0

Haden Madagan went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs as the Hornets (25-2, 10-1 ODAC) cruised to a road win over the Generals (13-11, 7-7).

Jacob Jackson went 4 for 4 for W&L.

No. 7 Virginia 4, Liberty 1

Griff O’Ferrall went 4 for 6 with two runs scored as the Cavaliers (25-4) claimed a road win Tuesday over the Flames (12-16).

Ethan Anderson went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

VCU 6, VMI 4

William Bean’s two-run single highlighted a five-run first inning as the Rams (16-13) claimed a home win Tuesday over the Keydets (16-14).

Justin Starke and Grayson Fitzwater each hit a homer for VMI.

Charlotte 10, Radford 0

Jack Dragum homered and drove in two runs as the 49ers (14-14) cruised to a home win Tuesday over the Highlanders (7-22).

Zach Whitacre had two of Radford’s three hits.