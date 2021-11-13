In the region: No. 20 Roanoke beats No. 3 Marietta in men's basketball

Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 31 points to lead the 20th-ranked Roanoke College men's basketball team to a 77-68 win over third-ranked Marietta in the final of the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday in Salem.
Efosa U-Edosomwan had 18 points for the Maroons (2-0), who shot 51% from the field.
Marietta (1-1) shot just 33.9% from the field.
MEN'S SOCCER
W&L 2, Covenant 1
LEXINGTON — Grant McCarty scored in the 86th minute to give the Generals (16-1-2) a win over Covenant (12-4-4) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.
Adrian Zimmerman of W&L scored in the 54th minute, but Jake Major tied the game in the 60th minute.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L 2, Scranton 0
GLASSBORO, N.J. — Tess Muneses and Freddie Tobeason scored to give the ninth-ranked Generals (18-0) a win over 18th-ranked Scranton (18-2) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.
W&L, which had a first-round bye, will visit fourth-ranked Rowan (17-2) in the quarterfinals Sunday. This is the first time W&L has ever made the quarterfinals.
CROSS COUNTRY
May 2nd at NCAA regional
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Southern Virginia's Dylan May finished second in the men's race at the NCAA Division III South/Southeast regional championships Saturday with a time of 25:23.8 on the 8K course.
Drew Woodfolk of W&L was 19th (26:22.20), with W&L's Hayden Roberts 22nd (26:24.30).
W&L took fifth out of 23 schools in the men's team standings, with SVU sixth and Roanoke 11th.
On the women's side, W&L's Carolyn Todd was 15th with a time of 23:36.7 on the 6K course. W&L's Avery Schiffman was 18th (23:40.2), SVU's Bayleigh Redd 20th (23:44.4), W&L's Elise Molinaro 24th (23:54.9) and W&L's Kristen Clodgo 25th (23:57.8).
W&L was third out of 24 schools in the women's team standings, with SVU sixth, Roanoke 18th and Hollins 22nd.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
W&L 101, William Peace 73
LEXINGTON — Robert DiSibio scored 23 points to lead the Generals (1-1) to a win Saturday.
W&L shot 66.1% from the field.
Greensboro 91, Ferrum 79
FERRUM — Greyson Collins scored 29 points to lead the Pride (1-3) past the Panthers (0-1) on Saturday.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 32 points for Ferrum.
Presbyterian 73, VMI 72, OT
CLINTON, S.C. — Winston Hill sank two free throws with six seconds left in overtime to give the Blue Hose (1-1) a win over the Keydets (1-1) on Friday night.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hollins 76, Sewanee 71
DECATUR, Ga. — Unoma Aguolu scored 23 points to lead Hollins (3-1) to a win on the final day of the Agnes Scott Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
On Friday, Aguolu had 26 points to lead Hollins to an 82-49 win over Agnes Scott.
SVU 60, The College of New Jersey 56
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Savanna Christensen had 26 points and 15 rebounds to led the Knights (1-1) to a win in the first round of the University of Rochester Invitational on Friday.