In the region: No. 20 Roanoke beats No. 3 Marietta in men's basketball
IN THE REGION

In the region: No. 20 Roanoke beats No. 3 Marietta in men's basketball

Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 31 points to lead the 20th-ranked Roanoke College men's basketball team to a 77-68 win over third-ranked Marietta in the final of the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday in Salem.

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 18 points for the Maroons (2-0), who shot 51% from the field.

Marietta (1-1) shot just 33.9% from the field.

MEN'S SOCCER

W&L 2, Covenant 1

LEXINGTON — Grant McCarty scored in the 86th minute to give the Generals (16-1-2) a win over Covenant (12-4-4) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.

Adrian Zimmerman of W&L scored in the 54th minute, but Jake Major tied the game in the 60th minute.

FIELD HOCKEY

W&L 2, Scranton 0

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Tess Muneses and Freddie Tobeason scored to give the ninth-ranked Generals (18-0) a win over 18th-ranked Scranton (18-2) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.

W&L, which had a first-round bye, will visit fourth-ranked Rowan (17-2) in the quarterfinals Sunday. This is the first time W&L has ever made the quarterfinals.

CROSS COUNTRY

May 2nd at NCAA regional

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Southern Virginia's Dylan May finished second in the men's race at the NCAA Division III South/Southeast regional championships Saturday with a time of 25:23.8 on the 8K course.

Drew Woodfolk of W&L was 19th (26:22.20), with W&L's Hayden Roberts 22nd (26:24.30).

W&L took fifth out of 23 schools in the men's team standings, with SVU sixth and Roanoke 11th.

On the women's side, W&L's Carolyn Todd was 15th with a time of 23:36.7 on the 6K course. W&L's Avery Schiffman was 18th (23:40.2), SVU's Bayleigh Redd 20th (23:44.4), W&L's Elise Molinaro 24th (23:54.9) and W&L's Kristen Clodgo 25th (23:57.8).

W&L was third out of 24 schools in the women's team standings, with SVU sixth, Roanoke 18th and Hollins 22nd.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

W&L 101, William Peace 73

LEXINGTON — Robert DiSibio scored 23 points to lead the Generals (1-1) to a win Saturday.

W&L shot 66.1% from the field.

Greensboro 91, Ferrum 79

FERRUM — Greyson Collins scored 29 points to lead the Pride (1-3) past the Panthers (0-1) on Saturday.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 32 points for Ferrum.

Presbyterian 73, VMI 72, OT

CLINTON, S.C. — Winston Hill sank two free throws with six seconds left in overtime to give the Blue Hose (1-1) a win over the Keydets (1-1) on Friday night.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hollins 76, Sewanee 71

DECATUR, Ga. — Unoma Aguolu scored 23 points to lead Hollins (3-1) to a win on the final day of the Agnes Scott Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.

On Friday, Aguolu had 26 points to lead Hollins to an 82-49 win over Agnes Scott.

SVU 60, The College of New Jersey 56

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Savanna Christensen had 26 points and 15 rebounds to led the Knights (1-1) to a win in the first round of the University of Rochester Invitational on Friday.

