In the region: No. 20 Roanoke beats No. 3 Marietta in men's basketball

Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 31 points to lead the 20th-ranked Roanoke College men's basketball team to a 77-68 win over third-ranked Marietta in the final of the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday in Salem.
Efosa U-Edosomwan had 18 points for the Maroons (2-0), who shot 51% from the field.
Marietta (1-1) shot just 33.9% from the field.
MEN'S SOCCER
W&L 2, Covenant 1
LEXINGTON — Grant McCarty scored in the 86th minute to give the Generals (16-1-2) a win over Covenant (12-4-4) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.
Adrian Zimmerman of W&L scored in the 54th minute,l but Jake Major tied the game in the 60th minute.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L 2, Scranton 0
GLASSBORO, N.J. — Tess Muneses and Freddie Tobeason scored to give the ninth-ranked Generals (18-0) a win over 18th-ranked Scranton (18-2) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.
W&L, which had a first-round bye, will visit fourth-ranked Rowan (17-2) in the quarterfinals Sunday. This is the first time W&L has ever made the quarterfinals.
CROSS COUNTRY
May 2nd at NCAA regional
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Southern Virginia's Dylan May finished second in the men's race at the NCAA Division III South/Southeast regional championships Saturday with a time of 25:23.8 on the 8K course.
Drew Woodfolk of W&L was 19th (26:22.20), with W&L's Hayden Roberts 22nd (26:24.30).
W&L took fifth out of 23 schools in the men's team standings, with SVU sixth and Roanoke 11th.
On the women's side, W&L's Carolyn Todd was 15th with a time of 23:36.7 on the 6K course. W&L's Avery Schiffman was 18th (23:40.2), SVU's Bayleigh Redd 20th (23:44.4), W&L's Elise Molinaro 24th (23:54.9) and W&L's Kristen Clodgo 25th (23:57.8).
W&L was third out of 24 schools in the women's team standings, with SVU sixth, Roanoke 18th and Hollins 22nd.
Emory swept the team titles to earn automatic bids to the men's and women's national championships.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
W&L101, William Peace 73
LEXINGTON — Robert DiSibio scored 23 points to lead the Generals (1-1) to a win Saturday.
W&L shot 66.1% from the field.
Greensboro 91, Ferrum 79
FERRUM — Greyson Collins scored 29 points to lead the Pride (1-3) past the Panthers (0-1) on Saturday.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 32 points for Ferrum.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hollins 76, Sewanee 71
DECATUR, Ga. — Unoma Aguolu scored 23 points to lead Hollins (3-1) to a win on the final day of the Agnes Scott Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
On Friday, Aguolu had 26 points to lead Hollins to an 82-49 win over Agnes Scott.
SVU 60, The College of New Jersey 56
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Savanna Christensen had 26 points and 15 rebounds to led the Knights (1-1) to a win in the first round of the University of Rochester Invitational on Friday.