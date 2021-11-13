In the region: No. 20 Roanoke beats No. 3 Marietta in men's basketball

Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 31 points to lead the 20th-ranked Roanoke College men's basketball team to a 77-68 win over third-ranked Marietta in the final of the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday in Salem.

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 18 points for the Maroons (2-0), who shot 51% from the field.

Marietta (1-1) shot just 33.9% from the field.

MEN'S SOCCER

W&L 2, Covenant 1

LEXINGTON — Grant McCarty scored in the 86th minute to give the Generals (16-1-2) a win over Covenant (12-4-4) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.

Adrian Zimmerman of W&L scored in the 54th minute,l but Jake Major tied the game in the 60th minute.

FIELD HOCKEY

W&L 2, Scranton 0

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Tess Muneses and Freddie Tobeason scored to give the ninth-ranked Generals (18-0) a win over 18th-ranked Scranton (18-2) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.