In the region: No. 22 Virginia Tech baseball team wins at Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Peyton Alford and Matthew Siverling combined on a six-hitter to lead the 22nd-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team to a 5-1 win at No. 14 Pittsburgh on Friday.

Alford struck out eight batters in six innings, while Siverling struck out six batters in three innings.

Gavin Cross went 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs for the Hokies (11-8, 7-6 ACC).

The Panthers fell to 12-6, 8-5.

BASEBALL

VMI 6, UNC Greensboro 5

LEXINGTON — Zac Morris hit a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Keydets (6-12, 2-2 Southern Conference) a win.

Justin Starke had three hits and one RBI for VMI. He also scored the winning run.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Cav, Hokie earn All-America honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia's Keefer Barnum finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a school-record time of 51.27 seconds on the third night of the NCAA championships.

Virginia Tech's Antani Ivanov took sixth in the 100 butterfly (44.67).

Both swimmers earned All-America honors.