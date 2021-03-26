In the region: No. 22 Virginia Tech baseball team wins at Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Peyton Alford and Matthew Siverling combined on a six-hitter to lead the 22nd-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team to a 5-1 win at No. 14 Pittsburgh on Friday.
Alford struck out eight batters in six innings, while Siverling struck out six batters in three innings.
Gavin Cross went 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs for the Hokies (11-8, 7-6 ACC).
The Panthers fell to 12-6, 8-5.
BASEBALL
VMI 6, UNC Greensboro 5
LEXINGTON — Zac Morris hit a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Keydets (6-12, 2-2 Southern Conference) a win.
Justin Starke had three hits and one RBI for VMI. He also scored the winning run.
MEN'S SWIMMING
Cav, Hokie earn All-America honors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia's Keefer Barnum finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a school-record time of 51.27 seconds on the third night of the NCAA championships.
Virginia Tech's Antani Ivanov took sixth in the 100 butterfly (44.67).
Both swimmers earned All-America honors.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 8 UVa 15, No. 22 JMU 12
HARRISONBURG — Taylor Regan and Morgan Schwab each scored three goals to lead the Cavaliers (8-2) past the Dukes (4-3).
SOFTBALL
Radford 6, Gardner-Webb 0
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Auburn High School graduate Abby Wilson hit a two-run homer and an RBI single to lead the Highlanders (10-14, 3-1 Big South) to a win.
Autumn Slemaker added three hits and scored twice.
Roanoke sweeps SVU
Roanoke swept a doubleheader from visiting Southern Virginia, winning both five-inning games 11-0.
Jada Karnes (William Byrd) and Meagen Evans combined on a three-inning shutout in Game 1. Morgan Bomhardt and Savannah Thorne combined on a four-hit shutout in Game 2.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
McGee gets permanent job
Hollins announced it has removed the interim tag from head coach Dave McGee's job title, giving him the coaching job on a full-time, permanent basis.
Hollins had hired the former James River High School coach last summer.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
W&L 2, Shenandoah 0
WINCHESTER — Caroline Lawson and Chloe Rapier scored to give the Generals (6-0, 5-0 ODAC) a win Thursday night.
W&L is off to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1998.
Roanoke 5, E. Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Ellie Schad scored twice Thursday night to lead the Maroons (4-2-1, 3-2-1 ODAC) to a win.
Ferrum1, Emory & Henry 0
EMORY — Allison Setlak scored on a header in the 16th minute to give the Panthers (2-2-2, 2-1-2 ODAC) a win Thursday night.
Abbey Hayes had four saves for Ferrum.